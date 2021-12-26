take advantage of the Christmas bargains on AliExpress

If you want to buy a mobile with the highest possible discount, take a look at these 5 bargains on AliExpress Plaza.

AliExpress Plaza has its own version of the Christmas holidays and, how could it be otherwise, this includes bargains to spare, which pair wonderfully with cava and polvorones.

On this occasion, the marketplace brings us some discounts the sea of ​​interesting in some of the most desired mobiles of this final stretch of the year, such as the OnePlus 9 or the LITTLE M4 Pro 5G.

5 phones with discount in AliExpress Plaza

On the occasion of the campaign TO PA TUS REYES, AliExpress is offering different discounts on countless products, all of them accessible through a series of coupons that you have to apply just before paying. You can find them next to each product in this article or on the AliExpress website itself.

This promotion will be available between the days December 27 and 30 (both included) so, in case something interests you, we recommend that you add it to the basket now so that you will be the first to buy it as soon as the coupons are activated. Also remember that all the mobiles offered here belong to AliExpress Plaza, for what you will have free shipping from Spain and 15 days of returns without costs.

The best mobiles at the best price in AliExpress Plaza

LITTLE M3 Pro 5G. Get one of the newest Xiaomi phones (it came out last month) at a price of a real scandal: less than 200 euros. It is a powerful and balanced mobile that stands out for its huge battery, its 5G connectivity and its Full HD + screen 90Hz. A device with a value for money of another level with which it is impossible to go wrong.

OPPO A94. On the other hand, if you want to leave Xiaomi’s area of ​​influence, you have the OPPO A94 at a very similar price. You also get a 5G mobile with a discount that is around the 30%. A mid-range with an elegant and polished design that adds pluses such as the 6GB RAM, the Qualcomm processor, the 33W fast charge or a highly advanced photographic section.

Xiaomi Redmi 9A. In case you are looking for a decent mobile spending as little as possible, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is undoubtedly the best choice. Right now it is the best-selling 100-euro mobile on the market, something that is because it includes everything a basic user you might need in your day to day. Use it for WhatsApp or to play: it is a simple mobile that can handle everything.

Samsung Galaxy A03s. It’s about another option very cheap and alternative to Xiaomi, which will also satisfy the needs of the most mundane users. It stands out for its huge screen (something Samsung house brand) as well as its 5,000mAh capacity battery. Unlike the Redmi 9A, it has a fingerprint sensor and a USB-C connector.

OnePlus 9. We close the bargain carousel with the OnePlus 9, Crown jewel from the TO PA TUS REYES campaign on AliExpress. It is a high-end with all the laws that you can buy practically half the price in AliExpress Plaza. It stands out for its AMOLED screen with 120Hz refreshment, a powerful and versatile photographic system, high performance, an elegant and thin design, as well as its ultra-fast charge, which by the way also works without cables.

