The 6 best iPad games of 2021

The Apple iPad is a fascinating tool capable of performing all kinds of actions, from using iPadOS Multitasking to unzipping files or taking advantage of augmented reality. We are facing one of the most popular technological devices of the last decade. But not everything is work, productivity and web browsing. The iPad is also an ideal terminal for playing games!

If we recently enjoyed sharing a terrifying compilation with the best zombie apocalypse games, this time we will provide our readers with a list of the top games of the year for iPad. We will go into the App Store to find and recommend the best games of 2021 for iPad. Can you come with us?

Top iPad games

1. PUBG Mobile

It should come as no surprise to anyone that PUBG Mobile is on the list of the best games of 2021 on iPadOS, especially after the removal of Fortnite from the App Store. Tencent’s Battle Royale title has been, without a doubt, one of the most popular games this year.

So much so that Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds has managed to be ranked number 1 among the games that have generated the most money on iOS and Android throughout this year. For anyone who is not familiar with this title, PUBG invites us to participate in battles multiplayer where players shoot with all kinds of weapons until only one is left standing.

This version of PUBG is designed exclusively for mobile devices, has multiple game modes and is a completely free title, although with integrated purchases.

2. Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has been one of the best mobile games on the market for several years. It is a very complete MMORPG with a very extensive map – which is expanded with each update – in which players gather characters for their team in order to fight against their enemies and find the answers from the elemental Gods of Teyvat.

Each character in the game has their own abilities and special attacks. The elemental powers are pyro (fire), cryo (ice), hydro (water), electro, within (nature), and geo (earth). Obviously, each elemental power has advantages and disadvantages with respect to the others, and if you combine the attacks with various elemental powers you can considerably increase the damage to your enemies.

On the other hand, it is also worth mentioning the melodious soundtrack and the dreamy graphics of the game that are designed in the purest style of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The title has a very adequate progression system, very well implemented mechanics and excellent gameplay. It is highly recommended!

3. Coin Master

We have taken one of the most pleasant surprises of this year with Coin Master, a casual game that has recently become the most addictive and viral from the App Store.

Coin Master is a bit of a weird game, as it combines various aspects of other video games. It is a mix between a slot machine and the mythical Clash of Clans. Our main objective is to collect as many spins as possible to use them in the slot machine to get money and shields that, in turn, will help us improve our villages and prevent them from being attacked by other players.

The game is very complete and, as we mentioned, super addictive. Players have the ability to join clans to get help from other players, collect cards for rewards, and steal coins from other players in order to further improve their villages.

4. Among Us

Among Us has been one of the most pleasant surprises of recent times, and this year 2021 has remained as popular as the previous year, where the title went viral.

For anyone who still does not know the game, Among Us is a casual title in which players control characters inside a ship and their mission is to find out which of them is the impostor while they complete their missions.

5. League of Legends: Wild Rift

If you like MOBA games you will love the version adapted to mobile platforms of the classic LoL.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is a team strategy game with a frenetic online multiplayer mode in which players have to fight with characters that have different abilities and powers until they destroy all the enemy towers and reach the base of their rivals.

As soon as you start playing League of Legends: Wild Rift you realize that the mobile title has practically the same graphic quality than the original version of the game. But this is not all. It also offers many of the same game champions from Riot Games, and it is still a game available for free.

Regarding the gameplay, it is clear that it is not the same to control a character with a keyboard and mouse than to do it through touch controls. Even so, the gameplay is still very dynamic and fluid, as long as you have enough skill to play a game as complete as LoL, of course. It is no surprise that it is on this list, and it is one of the best games of the year 2021 for Apple.

6. Oceanhorn 2

We finish our list with the sequel to the popular Oceanhorn game for iPhone and iPad. We are talking about a adventure game which continues to maintain the essence of the first installment, but inspired by the past.

Oceanhorn 2 immerses us in an exciting story of two characters who undertake a magical journey in the world of Gaia, living all kinds of adventures, fighting against all kinds of creatures and discovering mysteries full of mythology and traditions.

However, this title is only available on Apple Arcade, the video game platform of the company with the bitten apple logo has a monthly subscription plan for 4.99 euros.

So far our selection of the best games of 2021 for all compatible iPad models. What did you think of this list? Of course, the iPadOS App Store is full of beastly titles, but unfortunately we can’t include all of them … What are the best games of this year for you?

