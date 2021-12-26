The 9 cars with the most disruptive and innovative designs of 2021

9 disruptive cars of 2021

The arguments for offering a vehicle that stands out from the crowd are increasingly difficult to find. The auto industry is experiencing turbulent times, because while new forms of mobility appear, the world is experiencing a climate crisis as a result of global warming, which puts manufacturers at a complex crossroads.

Electric cars have possibilities in different ways because of the absence of a powertrain like cars with internal combustion engines. At the same time, heAutonomous vehicles are beginning to think of designs that dispense with the steering wheel and they transform a car into a living room or bedroom on wheels, which can only be used to move around, and no longer to drive.

Volvo 360c

But while those are near-future trends, you have to keep designing and building attractive cars, because the industry needs to keep selling and people need to keep mobilizing. And that way of seducing buyers can come from different approaches. You can find cars full of technology, others with a comfort rarely seen, and naturally there are sustainable cars, that prioritize caring for the environment above all things, even offering less equipment to be more affordable and popular.

The year 2021 was special in several respects. The first has to do with exit from mobility restrictions caused by Covid-19, and the restart of production, which in many cases was not an easy task. The second aspect has to do with the restarting work after a year with little creativity and paused projects, which caused that some designs that had been proposed for 2020, passed for this year that ends.

Thus, was that Some vehicles will not look so new, and yet they are from the year 2021. And it is in the design, exterior and interior, that many manufacturers found a reason to be different from other proposals. The offer is varied, from small and urban cars, to super luxurious. In the middle SUV, off-road and SUV worth looking at show.

1. Mercedes EQS

Mercedes EQS

The Mercedes EQS is the flagship of the new generation electric cars, the highest technology exponent of the German brand. Its design is one of the most striking aspects of this saloon of zero emissions, since it has a quite futuristic touch, which seeks to distance it precisely from the conventional range, thus marking a path of its own for EQ. It is one of the most outstanding novelties of 2021.

Mercedes EQS

The most important revolution is inside, with its great 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen display, with three large OLED displays: the dashboard, the central display, and the screen for the passenger.

It is sold in two versions. The EQS 450+ is rear-wheel drive and offers 333 hp. And the EQS 580 4MATIC is all-wheel drive with an electric motor on each axis, and achieves a combined power of 523 CV.

2. Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

The V12 Speedster takes a milestone as an example and a sensation in the history of the competition of Aston Martin, the DBR1, vehicle that won the 24 hours of Le Mans, the 1,000 kilometers from Nürburgring in 1959 and earlier victories during 1957 and 1958.

Aston Martin V12 Speedster

Has a motor 5.2-liter V12 with twin-turbo, what generates 690 hp. With no roof or windshield, driving it represents a difficult sensation to reproduce combined between the sound of the engine and the air in the face.

3. Lucid Air

Lucid Air

They call him the “Anti Tesla”. Produces it Lucid Motors, and clearly his aspiration is to compete in the electric car market, with the company of Elon musk. The Lucid Air is its first model of others that will arrive later in various segments. In principle this is direct competition from the Tesla Model S, both for its equipment and for its autonomy and power.

Lucid Air

The great strength of its interior, beyond the luxury and quality of the materials, it is your huge 34-inch 5K screen that is present right in front of the driver, and that by its design, it seems suspended above the dashboard. According to Lucid Motors, the Air is the car with the most spacious cabin in its class, something that is visually enhanced thanks to the fully glazed roof.

4. Honda E

Honda E

The Honda E is a nice and practical 100% electric vehicle, with rear wheel drive and an engine up to 154 hp of power. The car has a Neo-retro air inspired by Honda’s of the past, like the first-generation Civic. It is a car of five doors and five seats, with a size less than four meters, which makes it perfect for urban transit.

Honda E

The interior is highlighted by its fully digital dashboard, composed by two 12.3-inch screens, flanked by others two screens that correspond to the rear view mirrors. A smartphone application, called MyHonda, allows the Honda E owner control the car remotely, schedule its recharge, regulate the air conditioning and check the status of the battery.

5. Ford Bronco

Ford bronco

The arrival or return of the Ford Bronco has been another of the great news in the automotive industry. It is one of the most iconic and representative off-road vehicles of all times. Its original design remained as a unmistakable brand, Y Ford wanted its return to the market to have the same visual impact. His forms are only those of a Bronco and that has earned him the best reviews in the world.

Ford bronco

The classic aesthetics of its exterior were also transferred to the interior, but without losing the quality of its equipment or technological advances of these times. The cabin is prepared to withstand the requirement of an off-road. Physical controls predominate, but it also has a 12 inch screen, while the driver’s dashboard also offers a color LCD screen in the center.

6. Citroen Ami

Citroen ami

The Citroën Ami is out of the ordinary. It is considered a quad with roof and it is a vehicle designed to move around the city, which due to that condition does not require a driver’s license. Also, getting one is easier, because it is purchased completely online. Has 7 possible versions of exterior equipment, all with roof. It has an electric motor of 6 kW of power and a battery that offers 75 kilometers of autonomy, that is loaded in 3 hours on a household outlet normal. Its maximum speed is 45 km / h by law.

Citroen ami

The basic version of the Citroën Ami does not have any kind of decoration on the body, nor on the interior. There’s others four My Ami packs They add trims for the wheels, decals for the windows and for the lower area of ​​the door. Also has 3 storage spaces on the dash, 2 rugs, a hook for bags on the passenger side, 2 door nets, a central separation net and smartphone holder.

7. Polestar 2

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is the first 100% electric vehicle of the luxury brand associated with Volvo, and that just as he did DS with Citroën or Cupra with Seat, has become a brand in itself, taking advantage of the arrival of the electric mobility. The Polestar 2 draws attention to its muscles and high waist, give it a look of sports car or GT Premium. Just like him Lucid Air goes in search of the Tesla Model S, the Polestar 2 seeks to dethrone Tesla too from its alternative design quality of all its materials.

Polestar 2

The interior of the Polestar 2 has been built with an environmentally friendly approach. The board is WeaveTech as standard, while all the interior wood is sourced and treated sustainably. Both digital displays are immediately visible, one of 12.3 inch in instrumentation, and the other, vertical, 11.15 inches in the center of the board. They’re not as big as the Tesla’s, but they seem to fit better with the Polestar’s understated and elegant interior design.

8. Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai tucson

If we are talking about muscle cars and crossovers or SUVs, the new Hyundai tucson can not be left out of those highlighted by its design. In this model that is in its fourth generation, they have appealed to very interesting geometric shapes and folds throughout the body, to give a futuristic look and different from what was seen. The idea is that some will like it and another may not, but the Tucson stands out from the average in a highly populated segment, where there are many models similar to each other.

Hyundai tucson

In contrast to the striking exterior, the cabin features simple lines and flat surfaces. The design of the console is inspired by a waterfall flowing from the ends to the center and where is one staying large 10.2 inch screen and a touch-sensitive surface. The dashboard was replaced by a digital panel that has no cover, which contributes to the futuristic look of the console.

9. Kia EV6

Kia EV6

The Kia EV6 is a total design revolution. Drift of the prototype Kia imagine Launched in 2019 and therefore includes very characteristic aesthetic elements that have never been seen before in the brand. It is a one Coupe-style and electric crossover, which travels the same design paths of the Polestar 2, with a raised body but of streamlined styling and compact dimensions. It was designed under the new design philosophy from Kia, “Opposites United”, which is inspired by contrasts found in nature and humanity.

Kia EV6

Inside, its two 12-inch screens stand out, one for the board driver’s instruments, and the other for him infotainment system of the vehicle, to the access of other passengers. The Kia EV6 It also has a display of augmented reality (AR) that projects information onto the base of the windshield, within the driver’s line of sight.

Trends will continue to seek the best meeting point between customers and the future. Most of the new designs are part of the change for the technical possibilities offered by battery cars. With a world less convulsed by the pandemic and with the overwhelming advance of technology, surely designers will have new ideas on their digital boards to continue surprising in 2022.

