The back exercise for men over 40

How to do pendlay rowing: the perfect exercise for a big back

Lifting heavy objects can be a daily physical challenge, especially as we age. Strength isn’t just for the gym, and it can be especially helpful for men with heavy-duty jobs. And a very useful move in this regard is the landmine rowing. This specific variation can help strengthen your back and also increase the strength of your grip.

For this exercise, you will need a barbell, a landmine anchor, and a hand towel. If you don’t have a landmine, you can place one end of the bar in the corner of the room, then wrap one end in a towel to protect the bar and the surface it rests on. Attach a puck to the other end of the bar, starting light. Straddle the bar in an athletic stance, facing toward the loaded end. Wrap the towel around the bar, then grab both ends of the towel with an overhand grip. From this starting position, squeeze your back muscles to row with the weight explosively. Pause for a second at the top, then lower your back to the starting position. That is a rerun.

The rowing landmine translates easily into real life – you can perform similar movements and use the same muscles when lifting objects and holding them at chest level, such as when moving boxes or other household items. The more you do the exercise and feel it, the better your posture will be when lifting things outside of the gym. Whenever you find an exercise that reinforces a movement in real life, your training takes on another dimension.

Practical application in your everyday life

Another great benefit of this exercise is that your grip is challenged while holding the towel. Grip strength is an indicator of overall strength and longevity, one that is particularly important as we age, and you certainly don’t want to drop anything heavy on you as you lift.

To increase the challenge of rowing landmine, You can lengthen the hold at the top for a few seconds between each rep. The isometric grip gives you even more time under tension, challenging your muscles. Do 3-4 sets of 8 reps to start, increasing the weight as you go.

