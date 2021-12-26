The best gift for every MLB team

Among the referees, Denkinger was a star. But he is an enemy to everyone on the eastern side of the state of Missouri. At the close of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, with San Luis leading 1-0 and three outs from winning, Denkinger declared Mexico’s Jorge Orta safe at first base after a ground roll. After that, errors, a passed ball and a pair of hits sank the Cardinals in that inning. The next day, Kansas City overwhelmed St. Louis to clinch the title **. – ** Anne rogers