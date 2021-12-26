The best gift for every MLB team

Now at Christmas, it’s time to recognize the best gift each Major League team has ever received. From acquiring players to benefiting from controversial umpire insights, we present the best for every major league franchise:
EAST OF THE AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays: The change for José Bautista in 2008
By 2008, the Dominican Bautista had made no mark in the majors and was with the Pirates, his fourth MLB organization. The Blue Jays sent Robinzon Diaz to Pittsburgh for Bautista. The latter would go on to become one of Toronto’s best of all time, beginning with his historic 54-homer season in 2010. – Keegan Matheson
Orioles: Frank Robinson arrives
When the Orioles acquired Robinson from the Reds in 1965, the outfielder was already a star. But the future Hall of Fame would be MVP with Baltimore and help the club win the 1966 World Series and attend three more, including another crown in 1970 – Joe trezza
Rays: Repercussions of the Delmon Young trade
In 2007, Tampa Bay sent Young to the Twins for Matt Garza and Jason Bartlett, who had starring roles in the club’s first pennant in 2008. After several changes initially involving Garza and Bartlett, they ended up at St. Petersburg figures such as Chris Archer, Venezuelan Robinson Chirinos, Tyler Glasnow, Austin Meadows and Shane Baz – Adam berry
Red Sox: David Ortiz released by Twins
On December 16, 2002, Minnesota cut ties with the Dominican. No one could have imagined what was to come for Boston, which gave Ortiz a $ 1.25 million one-season deal that winter. The slugger played 14 seasons with the Patirrojos, helping the franchise win three World Series — his first crowns since 1918. In total, Ortiz hit 541 home runs in 20 major league seasons, with 632 doubles and a .931 OPS. – Ian Browne
Yankees: Babe Ruth’s Arrival from Boston
Ruth’s prowess as a pitcher and hitter had already produced three titles for the Red Sox, when the star was sold to the Yankees for $ 125,000, plus a $ 300,000 loan. Ruth propelled New York to its role as a model major league franchise, helping the team win seven American League pennants and four World Series titles. And on the other side, the Red Sox would not be crowned again until 2004. – Bryan hoch
Guardians: Jim Thome available in round 13 of the 1989 Draft
It’s hard to believe that a Hall of Famer with 612 homers, 1,699 RBIs and a .956 OPS was such a low draft pick. But that’s the case with Thome, who helped Cleveland reach six postseason and two American League pennants between 1995 and 2001. – Mandy bell
Royals: Don Denkinger’s Appreciation at the 1985 SM
Among the referees, Denkinger was a star. But he is an enemy to everyone on the eastern side of the state of Missouri. At the close of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the 1985 World Series, with San Luis leading 1-0 and three outs from winning, Denkinger declared Mexico’s Jorge Orta safe at first base after a ground roll. After that, errors, a passed ball and a pair of hits sank the Cardinals in that inning. The next day, Kansas City overwhelmed St. Louis to clinch the title **. – ** Anne rogers
Tigers: Juan “Igor” González rejected a record offer
After being acquired by Detroit from Texas before the 2000 season, the Puerto Rican slugger turned down what was reportedly an eight-year, $ 140 million offer, which by then would have been the largest contract in Major League history. In the end, González played only one season with the Tigres, who by 2006 had invested well with figures like fellow Puerto Rican Iván Rodríguez and Venezuelan Magglio Ordóñez to reach the World Series. – Jason beck
Twins: Johan Santana available in the Rule 5 Draft
The planets they did not protect the Venezuelan left-hander in the 1999 Rule 5 Draft. The 20-year-old caught the attention of Minnesota scouts and, as they say, the rest is history: Two Cy Young Awards, a Triple Crown for pitching and four division titles for the Twins. – Do-hyoung park
White Sox: Select Mark Buehrle in round 38
In the 1998 draft, Chicago selected Buehrle in the 38th round. The southpaw won 161 games with the White Sox and is considered one of the best pitchers in the history of the franchise, which he helped win the 2005 World Series. In addition, he threw a no-hitter, a perfect game, he was called up. to five All-Star Games and won four Golden Gloves in Chicago **. – ** Scott merkin
Angels: Mike Scioscia becomes their manager
After playing his entire catching career with the Dodgers, Scioscia was emerging as the future manager of the Los Angeles club. However, he became disenchanted with the organization and resigned as a minor league manager, which opened the doors for him in Anaheim. Scioscia managed the Angels for 19 seasons, in which he was Manager of the Year twice, won six division titles and led the club to its only World Series title in 2002. – Rhett bollinger
Astros: Jeff Bagwell arrives for Larry Andersen
Bagwell was a minor league third baseman “blocked” by Wade Boggs in the Red Sox organization in 1990, when Boston sent him to Houston for reliever Larry Andersen. The Astros made Bagwell a first baseman and, heading into the Hall of Fame, the slugger had 2,314 hits, hit 449 homers and drove in 1,529 runs. – Brian McTaggart
Athletics: Rickey Henderson returns to Oakland
By then 30 years old, Henderson was sent by the Yankees to the Athletics — the team he had started his career with 10 years earlier — in the middle of the 1989 campaign. Oakland would win the World Series that October, with Henderson hitting. .474 to help the Athletics sweep the Giants in the Fall Classic – Martin Gallegos
Mariners: Draft Ken Griffey Jr.
The Mariners owner wanted to select right-hander Mike Harkey in the 1987 Draft, but management chose 17-year-old Ken Griffey Jr. We already know where Griffey Jr. is now: Cooperstown. – Daniel kramer
Rangers: Astros don’t sign Nolan Ryan in winter 1988-89
A dispute in negotiations between Houston and Ryan resulted in the right-hander signing with Texas, where he launched the last five seasons of his illustrious Hall of Fame career. With the Rangers, he was 51-39 with a 3.43 ERA and 939 strikeouts in 840.0 innings, shooting the last two of his seven hitless games. – Kennedi landry
Braves: The Trepidation of Todd Van Poppel
Van Poppel was projected as the top pick in the 1990 Draft, but the law always said he was going to pitch with the University of Texas. That prompted the Braves to choose Chipper Jones, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame after two decades in Atlanta. For his part, Van Poppel had a 5.58 ERA in 11 major league seasons. – Mark bowman
Marlins: Steve Bartman’s Play
In the 2003 National League Championship Series and with the Cubs five outs from winning their first National League pennant since 1945, Luis Castillo hit a foul fly that compatriot Moisés Alou failed to catch, due to interference from fan Steve Bartman. Castillo’s Marlins would give five hits and score eight runs in the inning. Eleven days later, the Peces would be crowned champions by defeating the Yankees in six games in the World Series – Christina De Nicola
Mets: Bill Buckner’s mistake in the 1986 World Series
The second (and most recent) Mets championship was aided by a mistake by the Red Sox’s Buckner with two outs in the tenth inning of Game 6. Had Buckner made the play, Game 6 would have come tied at the eleventh inning. But no … New York forced a Game 7 and won it. – Anthony DiComo
Nationals: Mariners sweep A’s to end 2008
When the Mariners swept the Athletics in their final series of the season, the Nationals finished that season with the worst record in the major leagues. And thanks to that, Washington selected Stephen Strasburg in the first round of the 2009 Draft. – Jessica Camerato
Phillies: Steve Carlton’s dispute with St. Louis sends him to Philadelphia
After going 20-9 with a 3.56 ERA with the Cardinals in 1971, Carlton asked for $ 65,000 for 1972. Owner Gussie Busch said he would not exceed $ 60,000. In late February, the left-hander was traded to the Phillies. Elected to the Hall of Fame in 1994, Carlton won four Cy Young Awards with the Phillies, helping them win the 1980 World Series. – Todd zolecki
CENTRAL OF THE NATIONAL LEAGUE
Brewers: Judge approves move from Seattle to Milwaukee
With less than a week to go until Opening Day 1970, a judge ruled that the Seattle Drivers could be sold to a group of investors in Milwaukee led by Bud Selig — future MLB Commissioner. – Adam McCalvy
Cardinals: The “robbery” that was the trade for Lou Brock
In 1964, the Cardinals acquired Lou Brock from the Cubs for three non-featured players. Brock would become the leader of stolen bases of all time (later surpassed by Henderson) and would be elected to the Hall of Fame, not before helping St. Louis win the World Series of that 1964, 1967 and the pennant of the National in 1968 – Zachary silver
Cubs: The Change by Ryne Sandberg
In the winter of 1981-82, Larry Bowa was traded from the Phillies to the Cubs for Puerto Rican Iván de Jesús and a minor league player by the name of Ryne Sandberg. The latter would forge a Hall of Fame career in Chicago, being called up to 10 All-Star Games and the Most Valuable Player of the National League in 1984. – Jordan bastian
Pirates: The 1954 Rule 5 Draft
The Dodgers signed the young Roberto Clemente in February 1954. That November, due to the signing rules and playing time between minor and major league, the Puerto Rican was available in the Draft of Rule 5 and Pittsburgh selected him. What a story Clemente made as a player and as a human being in the City of Steel. – Jake crouse
Reds: The Hiring of Sparky Anderson
At just 35 years old, Anderson became the Reds’ manager in 1970. He then led Cincinnati to the first of their four World Series of the decade, which included titles in both 1975 and 1976 with the super talented “Great Red Machine”. – Mark Sheldon
Diamondbacks: The change for Luis González
Arizona sent Karim Garcia to the Tigres for Gonzalez in the winter of 1998-99. The outfielder of Cuban descent hit .298 / .391 / .529 in eight seasons with the Diamondbacks. Of course, in 2001 he hit 57 home runs and left the Yankees on the ground in Game 7 of the World Series, giving Arizona its only title so far. – Steve Gilbert
Dodgers: The Heroism of Kirk Gibson
Gibson provided one of the major league’s most memorable moments in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Despite being well limited by injuries to both legs, Gibson pinch-hit in the ninth inning and with one on board, he hit a very unlikely home run against future Hall of Fame Dennis Eckersley and leave the Athletics on the ground. Los Angeles would win the series in five games – Juan Toribio
Giants: Acquire Christy Mathewson from the Reds
After being signed by the Giants, coming to the Reds and traded back to New York, Mathewson was 372-188 with a 2.12 ERA in 17 years with the Giants. – Maria Saved
Parents: Select Tony Gwynn in the third round
Gwynn reached the third round of the 1981 Draft. The Padres selected him and, with 20 seasons leading up to the Hall of Fame, Gwynn would become the most revered figure in franchise history. – AJ Cassavell
Rockies: September and October 2007
Since September 16, including the postseason, the Rockies lost just one game, heading to the World Series, where they were swept by the Red Sox. It is by far the most celebrated moment in franchise history. – Thomas harding