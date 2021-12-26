Netflix, Disney + and HBO: The best series released in 2021

We are just one week away from reaching the end of this year and that is why we will introduce you to the best series released in 2021 in the platforms from Netflix, Disney + Y HBO Max.

The truth is that it is impossible to establish a ranking by points with the great list of premieres this year.

However, this time we try to highlight the best and these are the ones we chose for you in the part of the series.

There is no doubt that “The Squid Game” has been the surprise and great success of the year in the world of series in 2021 which closed in a big way with “La casa de papel”.









But if these two Netflix productions were the most popular, the quality came from the hand of “Succession” (HBO Max) or “Wandavision” (Disney +).

So without further ado, here are the best series released in 2021: