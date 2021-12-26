The ‘big tech’ postpone the return to the office

The rapid advance of the omicron variant has thrown back the plans to return to the office that had drawn up the big technologies of the United States.

The fear of contagions has pushed these multinationals to adopt another package of severe restrictions. The most recent case is that of Apple, which this week announced that it is postponing sine give the return to the office, in a start scheduled for next February 1. In a statement, CEO Tim Cook announced that each worker would receive $ 1,000 to offset the costs of telecommuting longer than expected at home.

The unstoppable advance of the omicron variant delays plans to return to normality

At Microsoft they don’t have a return date either. Last September, the company canceled plans to come back in October and has not made any further announcements.

The strategy of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is to return to the office, but under drastic measures. Two weeks ago, he required his employees to certify the full vaccination schedule if they wanted to keep their job. He gave them a margin until January 18, the date from which he will begin to suspend from their functions all those who do not comply with the obligation. First, he will give them a month of paid rest, then a six-month leave of absence until finally, he will resort to dismissal.

In Spain, firms such as Wallbox, Glovo, Cabify and Adevinta have once again implemented teleworking

If there are no changes, Google plans to return to the office on January 10 under a hybrid format, combining three days at the office and two at home, hence the commitment to mandatory vaccination.

In the case of Amazon, the guidelines approved in the fall remain. The e-commerce giant has left to the discretion of each work team the formula back to the office, so that there are some employees who work remotely, and others, in person.

In Meta (Facebook), the offices already operate with 50% of the capacity, and the forecast is to reach 100% by the end of January. However, in view of the health situation, the firm will allow employees to continue teleworking until June if they prefer.





In Spain, large technology firms are also betting heavily on telecommuting. Sources from Wallbox and Glovo, the two unicorn companies (which have a valuation of more than 1,000 million), explain that since the appearance of the omicron variant they have returned to implement teleworking on a preferential basis, although they keep their offices open for those who cannot provide their services from home. “We had established a hybrid model, but we have regressed in view of the situation. After the holidays we will review the plan ”, they maintain from Glovo. “We offer antigens every week to employees who find it essential to go to the office,” they add from Wallbox.

In the case of the Madrid-based Cabify, a model had been established that combined remote days and face-to-face days, but in the face of the new wave of infections, the company has once again recommended teleworking until the situation improves.





In the Adevinta offices –owner of portals such as Infojobs, Fotocasa, Coches.net or Milanuncios–, the thousand employees of the Barcelona offices have been working mostly remotely for months. Company sources assure that next year, the plans will continue the same, only going to the offices on specific days.