The Chinese pick-up ‘inspired’ by RAM and F-150 is born … and at half the price

The 1949 ZX Weishi is as big as a RAM 1500 or a Ford F-150, and shares some of its traits, but is powered by a Nissan Frontier engine.

It is common that, from time to time, various vehicles of all kinds come to light in China with multiple aesthetic “similarities” with widely known models in the West. We have seen similar cases before with Range Rover, Porsche Panamera and even Volkswagen Beetle, but now it happened with a pick-up, clearly “Inspired” by the RAM and Ford F-150.

It’s about the ZX Weishi 1949, presented a few days ago as “China’s first large pick-up” by the manufacturer Zhongxing Auto, better known as ZX Auto and that it has sold some commercial vehicles in Colombia. By size, indeed, it is positioned in the segment of large pick-ups.

And it is that its similarities with American trucks Is very evident. Front grill replicates almost exactly what the RAM 1500 and 2500 carry, with everything and its chrome, while the lights are almost those of the Ford F-150. All of this is combined with “adventurer” type accessories such as off-road tires, black plastic inserts, roll bar and abundant decals.

‘Salute’ to the American pick-up

As we said, the size of the ZX Weishi 1949 fits the segment of “full size” trucks, although in reality it’s a little smaller. Your body reaches up to 5.69 meters in its passenger version, while a RAM 1500 has up to 5.81 meters and a new generation Ford F-150 reaches up to 5.89 meters.

But where things are very different is under the hood. There is the 2.3-liter Turbo Diesel of the Nissan Frontier and Renault Alaskan, provided by the Renault-Nissan Alliance. Delivery up to 163 hp of power and a 380 Nm maximum torque, coupled with a five-speed manual gearbox. Other versions have a 2.0-liter, 197-hp gasoline engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The rear suspension system changes between versions, with independent spiral system for passenger version and crossbow scheme for the professional use variant. On the other hand, still no pictures inside of this pick-up, but it is to be expected that there will also be substantial differences with its North American “peers”.

With ‘pint’ of F-150, but much cheaper

Although in its entry versions, the Ford F-150 can cost in the United States about $ 30,000, the top-of-the-range versions go up even up to almost $ 75,000. That is, their values ​​fluctuate between about $ 120,000,000 and up to almost $ 300,000,000 Colombians.

Well, the 1949 ZX Weishi costs between US $ 24,460 and US $ 32,800, figures equivalent to $ 98,000,000 and $ 130,000,000 Colombians, respectively. Definitely a much lower price for a truck that may look like it on the outside, but it sure will be very different in everything else.

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla. Source: Car News China.



