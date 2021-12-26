The Coast Guard repatriates 58 Dominicans who tried to enter Puerto Rico illegally

The Coast Guard yesterday, Friday, repatriated 58 Dominican migrants who tried to enter Puerto Rico illegally in two boats.

The two groups of Dominicans were intercepted on their journey to the Aguadilla coast, the federal agency detailed in a press release.

The latest operation occurred last Tuesday, when a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) plane on the island spotted a suspicious ship 86 miles northwest of Aguadilla.

Following the sighting, CBP officers alerted Coast Guard colleagues at their Aguadilla base, who set sail in a boat and detained a group of 34 Dominicans.

This is in addition to the intervention on December 18, when, again, CBP officers spotted another suspicious vessel 63 miles northwest of Aguadilla. The Coast Guard intercepted on that occasion a group of 28 people, 26 men and two women, all of Dominican nationality.

Of the total number of detainees -62-, the Coast Guard repatriated 58 yesterday, according to the note, which of the other four only states that two are in federal custody.

These operations are the result of ongoing efforts in support of Operation Unified Resolution, Operation Caribbean Guard, and the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG).

The CBIG was formally created to unify the efforts of federal agencies in Puerto Rico, along with local security forces, in their common goal of protecting the coasts of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from immigration and drug trafficking.