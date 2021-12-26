‘The drivers’ title is the one that matters’; Red Bull dart to Mercedes

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/25/2021 15:32:44





The season of the Formula 1 had a vibrant ending behind the qualification achieved by Max verstappen in the last race of the year, a fact that deprived Lewis hamilton to lift his eighth crown; from Red Bull have been in charge of ‘adding salt to the wound’, Well, they threw a direct dart at Mercedes after cutting her good streak.

Christian Horner, leader of the Red Bull team, He sent a message to Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, because it reminded them that the drivers ‘title’ is more important ‘than constructors’, generating controversy in the world of Formula 1.

Christian Horner’s words for Mercedes

Through a video what went up Red bull remembering his best moments of the year, Horner touched on the subject of the championships that were achieved, highlighting that the pilots is more relevant since it is the fruit of the entire season, which they would not change to obtain the manufacturers.

“Builders is where the money is. We are talking about millions and millions of dollars of difference between a first and a second place. But the prestige of the world pilots’ championship is the most important. That’s the one you really want. That’s why it meant so much to get it. I don’t think anyone at Red Bull will trade our Drivers ‘World Cup for the Constructors’ World Cup, “said Horner.

Remember that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes they were very hurt after lose at the Abu Dhabi GP, because even the British neither Toto wolff they went to the FIA Awards Gala, so these words of Horner come to reopen the wound.

Beyond what is stated, Christian Horner recognizes the work and how difficult it was to beat Lewis Hamilton, because he always gave everything to be above Max Verstappen, a fact that fortunately for them he did not achieve, but they know that he is a wonderful pilot.

“At Red Bull we have felt as if we had won our first title. The quality of the opponent that we have had has probably taken us further what we thought we were capable of. I think what makes it even more rewarding is that during the hybrid era, Mercedes has been dominant, it has annihilated the opposition. Finally, we have managed to produce a competitive car and Max has guided it with his two hands, “he said.