The electric Archer Maker flies for the first time | Technology

Progress to reach the flying car is increasingly advanced, even in a drone format in what are known as VTOL (vertical take-off and landing vehicles): has now been the Archer maker the one that has managed to carry out its first hovering flight with electric power.

Yes, stationary, since it was the first test in which the aircraft You have only checked your vertical lift capacity, which is expected to be up to 610 meters high.

It may seem like a small thing, but it must be put in context since the project of this electric model It was presented 18 months ago, six months ago it showed a first prototype and has already managed to carry out its first flight. The company hopes to have the production version for 2023 and start its sales in 2024.

The Maker employs a format with a cockpit that can rremember a helicopter, but with wings on the sides, on which the 12 rotors which are what allow you to move.

The system is fully electric and is powered by six battery packs, creating a redundancy that allows it to continue to operate even if the failure of two of the motors.

When the development process is complete, it will be able to reach cruising speeds of up to 240 km / h, although his autonomy will be only 96 kilometers before having to recharge. With that rank she could become a valuable short-range or interurban mobility solution.