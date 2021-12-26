The expensive gift that Wanda Nara received from Mauro Icardi this Christmas

PSG footballer Mauro Icardi surprised Wanda Nara this Christmas with six mystery boxes from Hermès, the businesswoman’s favorite brand, which is a French fashion house specializing in accessories.

Wanda shared through stories on the social network Instagram the luxurious celebration she had at her home on the shores of an artificial lake in the private Santa Bárbara neighborhood, in Argentina, with her family.

After the Christmas toast, after midnight, it was time to open the gifts and among the moments that most surprised his more than 10 million followers was a photograph where the footballer is seen next to the boxes for his wife.

“Thank you Santa. I was and I am always very good,” Wanda wrote, this after an unruly year after a supposed infidelity of her husband with Eugenia “La China” Suárez, for whom they almost divorced, came to light.

Due to the exclusivity of the brand, it is estimated that the content of these boxes exceeds 200 thousand euros, even more so if it is the wallets that are preferred by Wanda.

Before the media scandal, the businesswoman showed on her networks a photo posing with a portfolio of the brand that is presumed to be one of the most expensive in the world and that very few people have.

The specimen that Wanda owns from the Hermes firm called Himalaya Birkin 30 costs 380,000 eruros, is made with the skin of the niloticus crocodile and is 30 centimeters wide.