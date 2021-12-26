The gift of Pope Francis to the husbands and marriages of the world

At the conclusion of the recitation of the Marian Angelus prayer this Sunday in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis addressed “the spouses of the whole world”, to whom he offers a special Christmas gift.

“Today, on the feast of the Sagrada Familia, a letter that I have written thinking of you is published. It wants to be my Christmas gift to you husbands: a breath, a sign of closeness and also an occasion for meditation ”, said the Holy Father.

The Holy Father has written a letter on the occasion of the Year of the Family Amoris laetitia, which is celebrated from March 19, 2021 to June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the five years of the posttinodal apostolic exhortation that he published in 2016.

At the end of the Year of the Family Amoris laetitia, the World Meeting of Families will be held in Rome, an event that the Pope invites to prepare “especially with prayer, and to live it in their dioceses, together with other families.”

In his letter published today, Pope Francis reflects on various issues that closely concern the family, especially in these times of pandemic.

“For example, the time spent together increased, and this has been a unique opportunity to cultivate family dialogue. Of course, this requires a special exercise of patience, it is not easy to be together all day when in the same house you have to work, study, recreate and rest ”, writes Francisco.

“That fatigue does not win you, may the force of love encourage you to look more to the other – to the spouse, to the children – than to the own fatigue ”, he encourages.

To be able to deal with this challenge, says the Pope, it is necessary to exercise charity as in the Holy Family. “In this way, being together will not be a penance but a refuge in the midst of storms.”.

“May the home be a place of welcome and understanding. Keep in your heart the advice to the bride and groom that I expressed with the three words: ‘permission, thank you, sorry’. And when a conflict arises, ‘never end the day as a family without making up‘”.

The Pope encourages not to be ashamed “to kneel together before Jesus in the Eucharist to find moments of peace and a mutual gaze made of tenderness and kindness. Or to take the other’s hand, when he is a little angry, to get a knowing smile from him. Perhaps say a short prayer, recited aloud together, before falling asleep at night, with Jesus present among you ”.

To the marriages that have gone through the break, the Pope encourages them to “seek help so that conflicts can be overcome in some way and do not cause even more pain between you and your children. The Lord Jesus, in his infinite mercy, will inspire them the way to go ahead in the midst of so many difficulties and afflictions.

“Remember that forgiveness heals every wound. Forgiving each other is the result of an interior decision that matures in prayer, in relationship with God, as a gift that springs from the grace with which Christ fills the couple when they allow him to act, when they turn to him ”.

“Christ ‘dwells’ in your marriage and he hopes that they will open their hearts to him to sustain them with the power of his love, like the disciples in the boat ”.

The Pope also encourages young people preparing for marriage and recognizes the challenges they must face.

“If before the pandemic for the couple it was difficult to project a future when it was difficult to find a stable job, now the situation of job uncertainty increases even more. Thus I invite the couple not to be discouraged, to have the ‘creative courage’ that San José had, whose memory I have wanted to honor in this Year dedicated to him ”.

“When it comes to facing the path of marriage, even with few means, always trust in Providence, since ‘sometimes the difficulties are precisely those that bring out resources in each one of us that we did not even think we had’ “.

Pope Francis asks these young people “do not hesitate to lean on their own families and friends, in the ecclesial community, in the parish, to live married and family life. learning from those who have already walked the path that you are beginning”.

After sending a special greeting to the grandparents, the Pope vows that the spouses, with the example of Saint Joseph and Saint Mary, “live their vocation intensely. Don’t let a sad countenance transform your faces. Your spouse needs your smile. Your children need your looks to encourage them. Pastors and other families need your presence and joy: the joy that comes from the Lord!! ”.

“I say goodbye with affection encouraging you to continue living the mission that Jesus has entrusted to us, persevering in prayer and ‘in the breaking of bread’. And please, do not forget to pray for me, I do it every day for you ”, concludes Pope Francis.