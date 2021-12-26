The Hallaca, the flavor of Venezuelan Christmas for those who live on the street

“No Venezuelan without his finds this Christmas Eve.” This is the premise of the NGO “Give me a Hahaha”, which has distributed the precious Christmas dish among hundreds of people who live on the streets, in extreme poverty or loneliness, for whom the gift means feeling Christmas or remembering better moments , in the hope that one day they will return.

The mission began at nightfall on December 23, less than 24 hours before the celebration of Christmas Eve. It was then that about 20 volunteers loaded their vehicles with Christmas food to distribute until dawn, throughout the city of Caracas, among people they met on the streets, regardless of who they are or what their names are. They need food and love.

“Give a Hallaca” was the name with which Francisco Soares, president of the organization, baptized the idea of ​​this tour, which he managed to materialize thanks to the support of entrepreneurs and citizens who donated food and other goods to offer in this activity.

For Soares, the dangers of the Caracas night are forgotten when a smile and a gesture of gratitude are drawn on the face of those who receive help, and those who share feel good, for being “part of the solution to problems”, such and as the activist told Efe.

HELP THAT COMES AND COMES

The all-day hustle and bustle preparing food at the NGO’s headquarters, west of Caracas, turns into excitement when the volunteers, aboard about ten vehicles, get off at the first stop of the night tour, in the east of town.

Soares sums up the group’s emotion when stopping at a traffic light to attend to the first ten people they approached: “when you live a reality as complex as Venezuela, where negative situations abound, and you discover that there are people that he is really having a worse time than you, your problems are getting small “.

In a herd, the group approaches each child, youth, woman, man or older adult who can see through the darkness of the streets, where there is no roof other than the starry sky.

But, despite the illusion that the NGO distributes during this special night, the gesture does not change the daily reality of the person living on the street and the volunteers, who pretend to be “part of the solution” to the hundreds of problems that Venezuela is experiencing. , they have it clear.

ALL THE SAME

Among the volunteers, there are people whose profession is developed in the field of health, so they take advantage of the tour to assist those who need it or heal skin wounds with ointments and bandages, and those of the soul, with words.

Paramedic Andrés Parra is one of the first to get off the vehicle. He greets, approaches shyly, and asks permission to approach and examine whoever wants and requires his care.

Like the rest, he treats people on the streets with closeness and brotherhood. For him “they are human beings” that many see as “objects” or “things” and who receive the judgment of those who do not know their stories or those who only think about themselves, regardless of the rest.

Parra emphasizes that the work of the day is not limited to delivering food, but tries to offer a good time to those who are homeless.

“I try to give them a decent night, a night of happiness. Listen to them, hug them and make them feel good, at least for a moment,” he assured Efe.

On the other hand, those who receive the support of “Give a Hahaha” feel grateful to meet these people on their way, because there is no plan to celebrate Christmas or anything else, in the midst of the crisis in Venezuela.

Such is the case of Julio César Pereira, who at 53 years of age has no job or hopes of finding one that will give him enough to improve his condition.

“These days, if you don’t have money or a way to work, you’re stuck (you can’t do anything), and I, at my age, what job can they give me? So if I work on my own, I have, yes no, then there isn’t, “Pereira says resignedly.

He was one of the beneficiaries of the day, after the NGO found him wandering with his 8-year-old grandson, with whom he was forced to sleep on the street.

The boy received a toy and some shoes. They both stayed on a small wall eating, while they said goodbye to the volunteers and thanked the lucky chance that saved their night.