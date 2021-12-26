From China, reviews of Alder Lake CPUs have not yet been released, and these are the Intel Core i3-12100 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at 3.30 / 4.30 GHz Base / Turbo frequency), Intel Core i3-12300 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at a Turbo frequency of 4.40 GHz) and the Intel Core i5-12400 (6 high-performance cores + 12 threads at a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.50 / 4.40 GHz).
All of these CPUs were tested with a Z690 motherboard and DDR4 @ 4266 MHz RAM.
Of the Core i5-12400 we have already seen numerous reviews and it eats the Ryzen 5 5600X, its direct rival, since it is more powerful and will go on sale at a price that will be about 33% lower, so we will focus on the models below, not to mention the 73W consumption of Intel CPU vs. 119W from AMD. The Core i3 will consume between 61 and 64W.
|Model
|CPU-Z
Mononucleus
|CPU-Z
Multicore
|Cinebench R20
Mononucleus
|Cinebench R20
Multicore
|Core i3-12300
|702.5
|3,482.4
|665
|3318
|Core i3-12100
|687.5
|3407.9
|649
|3248
|Core i5-11400
|566
|4249
|535
|3227
|Core i3-10100
|461
|2414
|400
|1887
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|624
|4811
|601
|4390
|Ryzen 3 3300X
|508
|2788
|493
|2486
As can be seen, each nucleus Golden cove offer higher performance compared to AMD Zen3, and the Ryzen 5 5600X wins in multicore for the advantage of offering 6 cores and 12 threads,. In games, such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which are very ‘CPU dependent’, Intel Core i3 CPUs offer up to 40 percent extra yield compared to an AMD Ryzen 3 5350G.
When it comes to temperatures, the Core i5-12400 moves to 70ºC in front of 86ºC of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or some Core i3 that move to 66ºC.
Intel Core i3-12300 and Core i3-12100 CPUs would go on sale in China at a price of around RMB 800-900 (110 – 125 euros), while the cheapest CPU with Zen3 that you can buy today is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G At a price of 260 euros.
