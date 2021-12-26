From China, reviews of Alder Lake CPUs have not yet been released, and these are the Intel Core i3-12100 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at 3.30 / 4.30 GHz Base / Turbo frequency), Intel Core i3-12300 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at a Turbo frequency of 4.40 GHz) and the Intel Core i5-12400 (6 high-performance cores + 12 threads at a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.50 / 4.40 GHz).

All of these CPUs were tested with a Z690 motherboard and DDR4 @ 4266 MHz RAM.

Of the Core i5-12400 we have already seen numerous reviews and it eats the Ryzen 5 5600X, its direct rival, since it is more powerful and will go on sale at a price that will be about 33% lower, so we will focus on the models below, not to mention the 73W consumption of Intel CPU vs. 119W from AMD. The Core i3 will consume between 61 and 64W.

Intel Core i5-12400 and Intel Core i3-12300

Model CPU-Z
Mononucleus		 CPU-Z
Multicore		 Cinebench R20
Mononucleus
 Cinebench R20
Multicore
Core i3-12300 702.5 3,482.4 665 3318
Core i3-12100 687.5 3407.9 649 3248
Core i5-11400 566 4249 535 3227
Core i3-10100 461 2414 400 1887
Ryzen 5 5600X 624 4811 601 4390
Ryzen 3 3300X 508 2788 493 2486

As can be seen, each nucleus Golden cove offer higher performance compared to AMD Zen3, and the Ryzen 5 5600X wins in multicore for the advantage of offering 6 cores and 12 threads,. In games, such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which are very ‘CPU dependent’, Intel Core i3 CPUs offer up to 40 percent extra yield compared to an AMD Ryzen 3 5350G.

When it comes to temperatures, the Core i5-12400 moves to 70ºC in front of 86ºC of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or some Core i3 that move to 66ºC.

Intel Core i3-12300 and Core i3-12100 CPUs would go on sale in China at a price of around RMB 800-900 (110 – 125 euros), while the cheapest CPU with Zen3 that you can buy today is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G At a price of 260 euros.

via: Chiphell (1)