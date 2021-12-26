From China, reviews of Alder Lake CPUs have not yet been released, and these are the Intel Core i3-12100 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at 3.30 / 4.30 GHz Base / Turbo frequency), Intel Core i3-12300 (4 high-performance cores + 8 threads at a Turbo frequency of 4.40 GHz) and the Intel Core i5-12400 (6 high-performance cores + 12 threads at a Base / Turbo frequency of 2.50 / 4.40 GHz).

All of these CPUs were tested with a Z690 motherboard and DDR4 @ 4266 MHz RAM.

Of the Core i5-12400 we have already seen numerous reviews and it eats the Ryzen 5 5600X, its direct rival, since it is more powerful and will go on sale at a price that will be about 33% lower, so we will focus on the models below, not to mention the 73W consumption of Intel CPU vs. 119W from AMD. The Core i3 will consume between 61 and 64W.

Model CPU-Z

Mononucleus CPU-Z

Multicore Cinebench R20

Mononucleus

Cinebench R20

Multicore

Core i3-12300 702.5 3,482.4 665 3318 Core i3-12100 687.5 3407.9 649 3248 Core i5-11400 566 4249 535 3227 Core i3-10100 461 2414 400 1887 Ryzen 5 5600X 624 4811 601 4390 Ryzen 3 3300X 508 2788 493 2486

As can be seen, each nucleus Golden cove offer higher performance compared to AMD Zen3, and the Ryzen 5 5600X wins in multicore for the advantage of offering 6 cores and 12 threads,. In games, such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, which are very ‘CPU dependent’, Intel Core i3 CPUs offer up to 40 percent extra yield compared to an AMD Ryzen 3 5350G.

When it comes to temperatures, the Core i5-12400 moves to 70ºC in front of 86ºC of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or some Core i3 that move to 66ºC.

Intel Core i3-12300 and Core i3-12100 CPUs would go on sale in China at a price of around RMB 800-900 (110 – 125 euros), while the cheapest CPU with Zen3 that you can buy today is the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G At a price of 260 euros.

