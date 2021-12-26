The Iranian regime threatened to “respond decisively to any hostile movement”

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a speech before Parliament this Sunday in Tehran.EFE / EPA / STRINGER



The Iranian President, Ebrahim raisi, defended this Saturday the maneuvers of the Guardians of the Revolution and warned that any hostile movement against your country will get a decisive response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

“Any hostile movement of the enemies will face a comprehensive and decisive response of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and will significantly change the strategic equations“Raisi warned in a message he posted on the official website of the presidency, to greet Christmas.

Raisi described these maneuvers, which began last Monday and continued until Friday, “as sign of the will and ability of the Islamic Republic to defend the interests and security of the Iranian nation”.

The military exercise of the Guardians of the Iranian Revolution was condemned on Friday by the UK Government for the “use of ballistic missiles” on his last day of testing.

A missile is launched during a joint exercise called “Great Prophet 17”, in southwestern Iran, on December 24, 2021. Image taken on December 24, 2021. Saeed Sajjadi / Fars News / WANA (Asia News Agency Occidental) via REUTERS

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office reported in a statement that the trial involves a “Clear break” of resolution 2231 of the United Nations Security Council.

That clause indicates that Tehran cannot “carry out any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons”, which includes launches using ballistic missile technology, “said the Foreign Office.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized the UK’s ‘interventionist’ position on its military activities and highlighted that Iran acts in accordance with international laws and regulations.

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Said Jatibzade, in a statement published on the official website of its corresponding Ministry, indicated that “the Islamic Republic of Iran does not ask anyone for permission for its defensive program and does not negotiate it”.

“Iran has not designed its missiles for nuclear purposes because it did not have and has no plans to use nuclear energy militarily.”Jatibzade assured.

Missiles during a joint exercise called “Great Prophet 17” in southwestern Iran on December 24, 2021. Image taken on December 24, 2021. Saeed Sajjadi / Fars News / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Jatibzade also said that “The British know better than anyone that Iran’s missile program has nothing to do with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and its provisions” and he said that it is the United Kingdom that practically violates the provisions of said resolution through an “arbitrary interpretation”.

On Friday, the head of the Guardian Corps of the Islamic Revolution, Hosein Salamí, said that this recent military exercise had “a serious message and a clear warning to the authorities of the Zionist regime (referring to Israel) so that they are careful with their possible errors and mistakes ”.

It is planned that negotiations to try to save the 2015 agreement whereby Iran pledged to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of sanctions continue in Vienna on Monday.

The Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS), Enrique Mora, and Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, and the delegations await the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, on December 17, 2021. EU Delegation in Vienna / EEAS / Handout via REUTERS

“The talks in Vienna will resume on Monday, December 27”, has pointed out Enrique Mora, “Number two” of the High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union through his account on the social network Twitter. Thus, he has said that the joint commission of the nuclear agreement “Will meet to discuss and define the way forward”.

Mora has emphasized that “It is important to pick up the pace on key unfinished business and move forward, working closely with the United States.”. “Welcome to the eighth round,” said the “number two” of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.

(With information from EFE and Europa Press)

