The mysterious message from Rodolfo Pizarro that motivated Alexis Vega’s reaction

The reality of Chivas de Guadalajara It is worrying not only because of the lack of a project that gives hope of seeing triumphs in the immediate future, but also because of the lack of economic resources that will allow them to strengthen themselves as the most important institution of Mexican soccer deserves and now with the possible departure of one of its most emblematic players, yes Alexis Vega can be called in some way.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

A message via Twitter has generated all kinds of speculation, but judging from the last few weeks of uncertainty in the Sacred Flock does not seem a good omen what published by Rodolfo Pizarro and that was answered immediately by the Gru, who shines in the orbit of Rayados from Monterrey.

The chivahermanos dream of this pair of attackers meeting in Guadalajara for him Clausura 2022 Tournament, However, in the last hours it became known that the rojiblancos were never interested in the services of “Joker” due to the high cost of his salary, for which he already negotiates his arrival at Monterrey, club that also wants Alexis Vega.

In social networks Pizarro posted an image with an hourglass and the image of Santa Claus aside, which made many Internet users think that he was referring to the short time left to announce his future, since he will not continue with the Inter Miami of the MLS. But with the answer of Vega the situation took a different turn.

The most optimistic believe that these publications are due to the fact that Pizarro and Vega could share the court with Chivas, But other versions suggest that they will be found in the Sultana del Norte, a situation that seems more logical for the present that the Guadalajara team is experiencing. Although the reality is that attached to the day andas of the date Joker released his tweet, it may be that he was only referring shortly after Good Night.