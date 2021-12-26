The Naranjeros of Hermosillo add power to their offensive with the arrival of a foreigner

Hermosillo, Sonora.- Just hours until the playoffs of the Mexican Pacific League, the Orange trees from Hermosillo They show that they are going big for the crown, as they announce the arrival of one more player to their ranks.

With experience in baseball from the United States, Venezuela and Dominican Republic, the infielder, Isaías Tejeda joins the club of those from the capital of Sonora.

The Dominican was born on October 28, 1991 in Santo Domingo, and serves as an infielder or receiver.

During his time at branches, Tejeda was part of the organizations New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves where in seven seasons he hit .261 with 28 homers, 186 RBIs in 355 games.

By 2016 the player reached the League of Atlantic in independent baseball where in four seasons he hit 51 home runs, produced 225 runs and played 339 games.

The new ‘orange’ has had experience in LMB baseball where he has been part of the Olmec from Tabasco in 2018 this 2021 was part of the Cotton from Union Laguna This is a 60-game squad where he hit 14 homers and drove in 42 runs for a .324 batting percentage.

Source: LMP