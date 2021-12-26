The new technology that brings us closer to the end of industrial livestock

One of the largest laboratory-grown meat companies in the world claims to have reduced the cost of producing its chicken breasts by 15 for only 6.80 euros for 450 grams. It’s a breakthrough in a manufacturing process that brings us closer to the holy grail of mass-producing real meat without using animals.

Although the idea of ​​making meat seems dystopian, it is good news for humanity and the planet. According to Future Meats, their meat is made up of natural animal cells without genetic modifications that grow independently, creating muscle tissue and fat until they form a beef fillet or a chicken breast. It also has nothing to do with plant-based imitation meat that uses synthetic protein additives to try and reproduce the flavor of the original meat. Laboratory-grown meat is the same in composition as the meat of the animal. Another thing is that it is in texture.

How does it work

Growing meat radically reduces the consumption of water, space and resources than industrial or traditional livestock production, at the same time generates less pollution and CO2. Future Meat claims that their meat – which is made with a proprietary, proprietary process that does not use stem cells – is completely natural, sustainable and nutritious. In addition, they assure, it is ‘just as good and is healthier than normal’. It remains to be seen what they compare it to. It would not be the same to make this comparison with an industrial chicken fed with genetically modified feed and stuffed with antibiotics and raised in a cage than with a free-range chicken grown in the field, eating plants, grain and critters. It is also not known if in the future they will be able to replicate, for example, the taste of Iberian pork raised with acorn or an old cow raised on corn.

But, ignoring the latter and assuming that everything they say is true, synthetic meat must be just as cheap for it to be profitable and to be consumed throughout the planet. This price reduction that they just announced – that they have achieved in just six months instead of the projected 18 months – is key to achieving that goal and brings us closer to industrial-scale production.

Future Meat – which in addition to chicken works in lamb, beef and pork meat – uses stainless steel fermenters in which it grows cells. Its technology does not use serum of any kind and eliminates waste products produced by cells of “immortal” tissues that grow continuously in these barrels. All this, they affirm, “allows to maintain a constant physiological environment that favors the rapid and natural proliferation of animal cells.”

The inexorable advance of cultivated meat

According to the Israeli company, they have shown time and again that their method of generating organic tissue is more robust and efficient than others that use stem cells. The “rejuvenating” fermenters they use can also recycle more than 70% of the nutrients. According to Professor Yaakov Nahmias, Future Meat’s founder and principal scientist, their “single-cell technology and serum-free media formulas can reach cost parity faster than the market anticipates. […] our patented rejuvenation technology enables cell densities in excess of 100 billion cells per liter, which translates into production densities ten times the industry standard “.

“Our mission is to create a more sustainable future for future generations. Our technology can produce meat on a fraction of the land that is currently used for meat production,” says Nahmias. Leaving aside the Captain Planet marketing discourse or the pro-rights of the rock-sucking animals, the truth is that we need a more efficient way to feed ourselves. Egoistically, industrial meat production using animals is unsustainable at the scale and pace in which we move.

For this reason, although it is still in its early stages and there is still a long way to go to be able to replicate some good old Galician beef steaks or a Guijuelo ham in a factory, advances such as the one in this news must be applauded. Hopefully the Galician cow and Salamanca ham arrive in their day and that the future that awaits us is not that of Blade Runner.



