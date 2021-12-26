The New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Haws in the first of the holiday season | Basketball

NEW YORK – Kemba Walker became the seventh player to complete a triple-double this Christmas.

The New York Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks 101-87 today, Saturday, who did not have their superstar, Trae Young. In this way, the New York team obtained its first triumph, on this holiday, in a decade.

Julius Randle had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the first-round series rematch of the postseason last season. Still, the Hawks had nine players absent due to NBA sanitation protocols, so it really wasn’t playoff payback. Last season, Atlanta eliminated the Knicks in just five games.

Walker – who was not in New York’s rotation a few weeks ago – finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The point guard ran desperately in the second half looking for his 10th rebound and finally got it in the fourth quarter when he was hit by a block from Mitchell Robinson.

It was the first Christmas triple-double since Draymond Green landed one with Golden State in 2017. Walker continues his strong presence on the floor since returning as a starter to the Knicks rotation due to a lack of players.