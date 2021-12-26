The New York Knicks ruled him out of the rotation, it rang for the Lakers and took revenge with a historic record

In the first NBA Christmas game 2021-22, a player that the New York Knicks ruled out of the rotation and rang for the Lakers took revenge with a historic record.

Life gives you surprises, surprises life gives you … Just a few days ago New York Knicks ruled out a star NBA of the team’s rotation, it rang to Los angeles lakers, but after fighting in the midst of adversity, Santa Claus brought him as a gift an all-time record at Christmas.

Kemba Walker, Kemba Walker! The legendary Madison Square Garden stadium surrendered to the four-time All-Star in the victory of the Knicks by 101 to 97 points over Atlanta Hawks and they cheered on a player who until recently was out of the New York team’s rotation.

Walker’s situation in the season NBA 2021-22 He became so critical that he had no offers when the New York Knicks removed him from the rotation, so expert analysts decided to raise him as one of the two players the Los Angeles Lakers had to sign to save the season.

Kemba Walker was good in adversity and Santa Claus brought him a historic gift in the first NBA game on the unmissable Christmas day in 2021. The point guard set a record for the Knicks and joined a select group of seven players which includes Lebron James.

New York Knicks ruled out Walker, rang for Lakers and got revenge with an NBA record

A sweet sports revenge! Kemba Walker recorded 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in victory over Atlanta Hawks and became the first New York Knicks player to score a triple-double this Christmas. Additionally, the point guard joined LeBron James, Draymond Green, Russell Westbrook, Billy Cunningham, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson (four times he did) as the seven players to record a triple-double on NBA Christmas Day.