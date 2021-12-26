The Omicron surge in California comes as cases rebound; they launch warning

The Omicron surge has caught up with California, with new coronavirus cases increasing rapidly and public health officials in parts of the state warning that hospitals could be severely affected by an increase in patients in the coming weeks.

Data shows that new coronavirus cases in the state have risen in recent days, and Los Angeles County health officials expect the Omicron variant to overtake Delta in two weeks.

But officials stressed that the vaccines, and especially the booster doses, will provide Californians who receive them with strong protection against serious diseases, which could make the next surge less deadly than last year’s devastating winter.

“This is not a time to panic, but a time to be alert,” said Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco Health Director.

Whether hospitalizations exceed last year’s figures depends on several factors: How severe Ómicron will be and whether residents comply with mask-wearing mandates, avoid closed and risky public environments crowded with people, as well as levels vaccination and application of boosters.

But this is true: Ómicron has arrived in California and a surge has started. Coronavirus cases are increasingly linked to the new variant, and officials in Los Angeles and San Francisco expect a challenging season for hospitals, possibly rivaling last winter’s increase.

Officials say there are no plans for business closings yet, suggesting that frequent testing and vaccinations make stay-at-home provisions an outdated strategy.

Cities are taking other preventative approaches, such as Oakland’s decision this week to join Los Angeles, San Francisco, West Hollywood and Berkeley in requiring proof of vaccination when entering interior spaces at restaurants and gyms.

The mayor of San José wants to require that all city employees receive booster doses as a condition of employment and that anyone entering city-owned facilities do the same.

Seven UC campuses have delayed returns to face-to-face classes, and all UC and Cal State campuses will require boosters for eligible students. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for reinforcements for healthcare workers in hopes of protecting the medical community, as hospitals are saturated.

Ómicron now makes up 73% of the country’s coronavirus cases, up from 13% the week before.

Los Angeles County confirmed 102 new cases of the highly mutated variant Tuesday. That’s more than double the total of 49 confirmed Omicron cases that had been reported statewide to the California Department of Public Health as of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, there were 191 confirmed cases, associated with the Omicron variant, on file in the state.

“In the next two weeks, almost everything will be Ómicron,” reported Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“You have to assume it is Ómicron,” says Ferrer that the county now tells newly infected residents, “and that it really must be isolated because it is highly contagious.”

Delta is still a big problem too. Los Angeles County is experiencing a “staggeringly rapid increase” in recently confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 6,500 additional infections reported Wednesday alone, according to a senior health official. The latest number of cases, 6,509, is more than double the total recorded on Tuesday.

According to a Times analysis of state data, San Francisco is reporting 192 coronavirus cases per week per 100,000 residents as of Tuesday, a 315% increase from Dec. 1.

The rate for Los Angeles County is 198, an increase of 170%; and Orange County’s rate is 102, a 49% rise over the same time period.

A weekly coronavirus case rate of 100 or more new infections per 100,000 residents is considered high, a level that places counties in the worst category on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s four-tier scale. United States (CDC).

“We are experiencing the increase that we have been anticipating was going to emerge,” Colfax detailed to San Francisco health commissioners this week. “We are seeing a very large increase in cases and we assume it will be sustained.”

Los Angeles County health authorities expressed even greater concern about Ómicron’s potential impact on hospitals.

It is not certain whether the variant results in a Delta-like disease or produces less severe symptoms. However, the answer to that question could help determine whether Los Angeles County hospitals could be overwhelmed again this winter.

The CDC explained that the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly not only because it is more transmissible, but also because it has a greater chance of infecting people, even those who have been previously vaccinated or infected.

Ferrer commented that the first data indicates that Ómicron is approximately three times more likely to cause an infection than the Delta variant. A study from Great Britain suggests that surviving a coronavirus disease now offers relatively little protection against reinfection and that Ómicron has a risk of reinfection five times that of other variants.

Inoculated people, if they do develop a breakthrough infection, are likely to become less seriously ill from Omicron, especially if they have received a booster dose.

Ferrer cited several scenarios for next winter, the worst being Ómicron, being much more contagious than Delta, causing the same severity of disease as Delta, with no changes in vaccination rates, booster doses or social distancing. That could mean COVID-19 hospitalizations in California would be twice as severe as last winter, rising to 50,000 patients statewide, from a peak of nearly 22,000 last year.

“And it’s an even more unbearable thought because of the exhaustion of healthcare workers and the staff shortage that has continued, not just in California, but across the country, after that terrible time,” Ferrer said.

If Omicron’s disease is half as severe as that caused by Delta, those gains are negated by the ultra-contagion of the new variant. If the vaccine and booster doses do not improve, that would still result in a “nightmare scenario” for the state and Los Angeles County, Ferrer said.

The most hopeful situation would be if Omicron’s disease were half as severe as Delta and the state could double its consumption of booster doses, increase its vaccination rate to 80% and reduce the number of close contacts of residents during the next month. That would result in a statewide winter spike of 10,000 COVID-19 patients in late January, roughly half the increase from last winter and 20% worse than the wave generated by Delta during the summer.

“Although 10,000 hospitalizations throughout the state is much more than we would like to see, it is more manageable than the alternatives,” Ferrer said. “Realistically, to avoid a worst-case scenario, we have to work right now to increase inoculations and booster shots.”

As of Tuesday, California had 3,589 people with COVID-19 in its hospitals.

In Los Angeles County, 66% of residents of all ages are fully vaccinated, according to county data. In San Francisco, that figure is 80%.

High inoculation and booster rates are among the reasons San Francisco health officials seem optimistic that a sudden spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations in winter can be withstood.

The wave of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 last year in San Francisco was much smaller than the one that affected Los Angeles County. San Francisco never saw the kind of crisis Los Angeles County had in its hospitals.

At the height of last winter’s surge, San Francisco had as many as 259 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a record on Jan.12. Projections released by Colfax show that it is plausible that there could be more than 500 coronavirus hospitalizations in San Francisco this winter.

Colfax said the city’s hospitals will face a “challenging time,” but did not suggest they would be overwhelmed. In fact, he detailed that the city is well equipped to handle the wave of Omicron cases, given its extraordinarily high inoculation rates.

“So we are in a much better situation because of all the commitment and hard work that San Francisco residents have done to get fully vaccinated, as well as receiving a booster when they are eligible,” he stressed.

In terms of booster injections, San Francisco still has work to do, but it is better positioned than other places. As of last week, nearly 50% of San Francisco residents eligible for a booster had received one, compared with about a third of those eligible nationwide, Colfax said.

The city has not seen a sudden increase in hospitalizations; It typically takes 10 to 14 days after an increase in coronavirus cases is reflected in more hospitalizations, Colfax said.

New cases could reach record levels. What is being reported in places like Britain and New York City is likely to reach San Francisco soon, Colfax explained.

“The timeline for Omicron’s spread is days, not weeks, as it was for Delta,” he noted.

If you want to read this article in Spanish, click here.