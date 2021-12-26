The Pope calls for “dialogue” in a Christmas under the shadow of the pandemic

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counteract the tendency to close in on himself caused by the covid-19 pandemic, which marked Christmas for billions of people for the second year in a row.

In his traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing on Christmas Day, the Supreme Pontiff reminded the faithful gathered in Saint Peter’s Square that “in this time of pandemic (…) our capacity for social relations is put to the test, it is reinforced the tendency to close oneself, to fend for oneself, to give up going out, to meet, to collaborate “.

“Also in the international arena there is the risk of not wanting to dialogue, the risk that the complexity of the crisis will lead to choosing shortcuts, instead of the slower paths of dialogue,” he added.

As is traditional, the pope recalled the areas of the world plagued by conflicts and also addressed the economic and social consequences of the health crisis, which overshadows Christmas for the second year in a row.

Francis asked that “the metastasis of a gangrenous conflict” not be allowed to spread in Ukraine, due to the tensions between Kiev and Moscow, which raise fears of a military escalation.

And he recalled the “forgotten” tragedies of the conflict in Yemen and Syria, which “has caused many victims and an incalculable number of refugees.”

On Friday night, the 85-year-old pope celebrated the traditional Christmas mass in Rome’s St. Peter’s Basilica before 2,000 masked worshipers, and invited Christians to “rediscover the little things in life.”

In the city of Bethlehem, in the occupied Palestinian territories, just a few hundred people gathered despite the cold in Manger Square, the place where, according to Christian tradition, Jesus of Nazareth was born, to follow a parade of scouts Palestinians.

And in the Philippines, in addition to the covid, the faithful had to deal with the effects of the destructive typhoon that hit this Southeast Asian archipelago last week, leaving almost 400 dead and tens of thousands homeless.

In a church with a large hole in the ceiling and floor and flooded benches, Father Ricardo Virtudazo presided over a Christmas mass for dozens of people who only wanted a roof, food and a benign time for Christmas.

“The important thing is that all of us are safe,” says Joy Parera, 31, at a Christmas mass with her husband in the church of the parish of San Isidro Labrador in the municipality of Alegria, in the north of the island of Mindanao. .

– Disturbed travels –

China reported 140 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest number in four months, most in the city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province (northwest), where 13 million inhabitants have been confined since Thursday.

France had 94,000 new cases on Friday, a level not reached since March 2020, according to authorities.

In the United Kingdom, also faced with the rapid spread of the omicron variant, a record was broken on Friday with 122,000 new cases.

In addition, the pandemic caused travel disruptions and according to the air tracking website Flightaware.com, companies canceled more than 4,500 flights worldwide, hundreds of them in the United States, due to the expansion of the omicron variant of the covid -19.

Even so, millions of Americans traveled the country, despite the fact that the number of daily infections by omicron already exceeded that of the delta and that hospitals began to saturate.

Although in general it has been more relaxed than in 2020, Christmas has not been immune to this peak of infections, with a multiplication of restrictions in many places.

The Netherlands are confined, Spain and Greece introduced mandatory masks outdoors and Ecuador applied since Christmas Eve the obligation to be vaccinated for the entire population over 5 years of age.

Still, in some places they have been able to relish the long-forgotten Christmas spirit. Most Australians were able to travel the country again and reunite with their relatives after a long time.

– Santa Claus in Rio –

The pandemic has killed at least 5,385,564 people worldwide since the end of 2019, according to an AFP count from official sources on Friday, although the WHO estimates that the real balance may be two or three times higher.

The appearance of omicron has accelerated infections in almost all regions of the world in the last week, except in the Middle East and Asia, according to AFP data.

But border closures have not prevented a famous reindeer-powered sleigh from going around the globe.

Although in some places, such as Rio de Janeiro, Santa Claus parked his sleigh and arrived by helicopter to deliver food packages to the inhabitants of the Penha favela.

“The children look at me, smile, play, talk. They feel represented by seeing a black Santa Claus,” said Leonardo Pereira da Silva, a 30-year-old resident of the favela and a member of the NGO Central Unicas das Favelas.