The record that LeBron James achieved at the new Lakers stadium

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 23 Views

NBA

In the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James inaugurated the new stadium of the Californian team, taking a record from Kobe Bryant that Michael Jordan admires.

Julio Montenegro

For Julio Montenegro

Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James
© Getty ImagesKobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and LeBron James
Julio Montenegro

The King of Christmas! TO Lebron James He loves to play on the Christmas day of the NBA. The numbers and records prove it. The lights came on on December 25, 2021 and the star of Los angeles lakers inaugurated the team’s new stadium, taking a record from Kobe Bryant.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Lakers was the stellar Christmas game of the 2021-22 season and LeBron was quick to reward those fans who turned on the TV or paid a ticket to see the show of the ‘King’. Kobe Bryant suffered it and Michael Jordan admired it.

The famous Staples Center stadium changed its name to Crypto.com Arenay LeBron James was the first to write his name in gold letters in the history of the new campus of Los Angeles Lakers. Bron got another incredible record.

“I think I have played the best Christmas game of all time. Us against Golden state in Cleveland (2016) ”, claimed LeBron James before getting the record that Kobe Bryant suffered and Michael Jordan admired.

LeBron James’ record for points on NBA Christmas Day

Lebron James surpassed the 395 units of Kobe Bryant after his performance in Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets for become the player with the most points scored on NBA Christmas Day. ‘The king’ got a record that suffered ‘The Black Mamba’ and he admired Michael Jordan, who does not appear in the Top-10 of this statistic.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Farewell to the Ancient leader! Malacateco gives the surprise and will play the grand final of the Apertura 2021

The Argentine forward Matías Rotondi silenced the Pensativo Stadium and the Bulls go for the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved