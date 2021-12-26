The resounding drop in the value of Raúl Jiménez in the transfer market

Raúl Jiménez lost 8 million euros in its market value according to the transfermarkt. (Photo: Jason Cairnduff / Reuters)

In August from 2021, Raul Jimenez returned to the courts after a serious injury who left him without playing for more than half a year. The Mexican striker found a rhythm of play little by little and now he is once again the forward par excellence of the Wolverhampton. However, according to the portal specialized in the value of the players, Transfermarkt, the Wolf Mexican lost value and it was no longer listed on EUR 30 million to be worth EUR 22 million.

At the peak of his career in the 2019, Jiménez was considered one of the best strikers in the Premier League. Managed to score 27 goals in that season and also scored teams like Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City. Back then, the Mexican forward was listed at EUR 30 million for any team that wanted to take over his services.

However, during the season 2020, the former Americanist suffered a skull fracture, product of a collision with David Luiz in the dispute of a ball. Due to the severity of the injury, the player was left off the courts for more than six months, there was even speculation about his retirement, however, he managed to return to the courts in 2021. The recovery process has been tough, so the player lowered his market value, closing the year at EUR 22 million.

Since returning from his injury, Raúl Jiménez has scored 3 goals for Wolves. (Photo: Andrew Boyers / Reuters)

Since your arrival in 2018, the Mexican has been in charge of gaining an indisputable place in the team’s starting squad. With his hard work, he became the all-time top scorer in the Premier League for the Wolves as a whole. Similarly, the gunner accumulates 127 games contested in all competitions, 51 goals and 20 assists. This means that they take part in a direct action on goal every other game.

The Wolverhampton fans have recognized it and even composed a song to cheer the Mexican on in each presentation that the home team has. “Yes sir, yes sir, we have the best striker in the world and he is from Mexico. Yes sir, yes sir, it’s Raúl Jiménez. Give him the ball and he will always score. “, can be heard in the stands of the stadium, often accompanied by banners with the name and surname of the former forward of the America.

However, since he returned to the courts, he has not been able to regain his level to which he was accustomed to the team. Although it has not been the same as before, the support of the Wolves towards the Mexican forward has been very great, so much that they dedicated a documentary film called Code Red, in which they tell everything about the ram injury.

Raúl Jiménez is the top scorer in the history of Wolves in the Premier League. (Photo: Matthew Childs / Reuters)

From August until now, Jiménez has scored 3 goals in the Premier League. In fact, his goals have been of great importance for the team, since they have meant three points for his team to be able to continue fighting for the top league positions. In fact, the Mexican was named the best November player of the Wolverhampton team.

In the same way, he managed to return to the Mexican team. Before his injury, he was one of the immovables of Gerardo Tata Martino. Now he is once again the center forward of the tricolor team facing the World Cup Qatar 2022.

At the expense of all this, the market has been critical of Raúl Jiménez and ruled that, at his 30 years, the forward is worth EUR 22 million. Time will tell if this number can rise again or continue to decline.

KEEP READING:

Raúl Jiménez recovers his level; the best player of November according to the Wolves

Raúl Jiménez was sent off against Manchester City, the first time that happened to him in Europe

Code Red Raúl Jiménez: Wolves premiered an emotional documentary about the Mexican player