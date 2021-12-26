The Undertaker accused of firing wrestlers in WWE

The Undertaker was accused of causing layoffs in WWE. Extreme wrestling legend Sabu made this strong accusation against Undertaker, explaining that people like him within the company had the power to cause firings of people with whom they had a problem. These strong accusations damage the impeccable image that The Undertaker had until now among WWE fans.

The Undertaker accused of causing layoffs in WWE

In an interview on THE HANNIBAL TV, the ultraviolet wrestling legend made these statements in which he explains the power of people like The Undertaker within WWE:

I like fighters who are forceful in the ring, and The Undertaker is so light that you don’t feel it. The worst thing is that if you are forceful with him, he has the power to get you fired. If you are forceful with me I will tell you that you do it well, or I may tell you that you have to relax but I will never look for you to be fired. The best of WWE have the possibility of having you fired if they consider it.

