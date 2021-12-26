The unusual explanation why Gavi plays with loose laces and how much he charges in Barcelona

2021-12-26
Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, better known as ‘Gavi’, is one of the favorites of the Barça fans and Xavi Hernandez for the quality he has shown on the pitch with just 17 years.
However, the Barça youth squad has also gone viral on social media due to a little-known habit that he must learn from. And it is that the soccer player usually plays with the laces of his loose boots and for that there is an unusual explanation.
As reviewed Sports world, Gavi She does not know how to tie her laces and therefore plays with loose braids regardless of any consequences.
In fact, several of his classmates help him with that ‘little problem’. NicoAnother of the talented youngsters uploaded a story on Instagram joking: “It’s time to learn.”
Marc Marbà, a journalist for ‘La Porteria’, corroborated that “style” of Spanish to play with the braids of the untied heels. “From a very young age, Gavi plays with his boots untied because he doesn’t know how to tie them well. He’s used to playing like that and he doesn’t care, ”he told Cat Radio.
What Gavi charges at FC Barcelona
On the other hand, the midfielder has a contract with him Barcelona until 2023, but the club is already stepping on the accelerator for the renewal of its pearl.
According to the newspaper Sport, the young player has one of the lowest salaries on the team: 100 thousand euros per month. In addition, it would have a renewal premium of between 1.5 and 2 million euros and its termination clause is 50 million.