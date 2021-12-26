The unusual explanation why Gavi plays with loose laces and how much he charges in Barcelona

2021-12-26

Pablo Martín Páez Gavira, better known as ‘Gavi’, is one of the favorites of the Barça fans and Xavi Hernandez for the quality he has shown on the pitch with just 17 years.

They revealed the reason why Gavi rejected Real Madrid

However, the Barça youth squad has also gone viral on social media due to a little-known habit that he must learn from. And it is that the soccer player usually plays with the laces of his loose boots and for that there is an unusual explanation.

As reviewed Sports world, Gavi She does not know how to tie her laces and therefore plays with loose braids regardless of any consequences.

In fact, several of his classmates help him with that ‘little problem’. NicoAnother of the talented youngsters uploaded a story on Instagram joking: “It’s time to learn.”