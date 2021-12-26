https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211225/estas-son-las-criptomonedas-mas-rentables-en-las-que-invertir-en-el-2022-1119733811.html

These are the most profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022

These are the most profitable cryptocurrencies to invest in in 2022

The new year arrives with countless options when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies. But how do you know which one is the most suitable and stable for … 12.25.2021, Sputnik World

2021-12-25T20: 42 + 0000

2021-12-25T20: 42 + 0000

2021-12-25T20: 42 + 0000

economy

💶 currencies

bitcoin

ethereum

cryptocurrencies

binance

nft

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1115746601_0:960:2049:2112_1920x0_80_0_0_a194f4a840a266b5fee436971cc18346.jpg

2021 has been very positive for digital assets. Millions of people have invested their money in one of the 10,000 existing alternatives and everything indicates that next year this trend will continue to rise for some time and new more accessible and beneficial currencies will emerge. Although many experts warn that this growth will not be infinite in 2022 and that one must be prepared for a significant correction.When we talk about digital currency, bitcoin immediately comes to mind, possibly because it has 40% of circulating digital money and for being the largest in the crypto world. Another of the most named is undoubtedly ethereum, which is in second place with 20% of the market, however, no asset is exempt from suffering falls or correction in its value, which means that the market can collapse , and only high-value coins will manage to withstand the readjustment.According to cryptocurrency analyst Norberto Giudice, there is a possibility that next year some bull market correction will be generated, generating a bear market that will affect all cryptocurrencies. Although he considers bitcoin to be one of the best, he believes that Ethereum could little by little surpass it, especially when version 2.0 arrives at the end of next year or the beginning of the next. In that same vein, Giudice believed that there are other options that which have a good future ahead. Such is the case of Binance (BNB), which stated that “it will continue to grow as an exchange [bolsa] He then named Solana (SOL), which he considers a great investment for next year despite having some scalability issues, as it has come up with NFTs (non-fungible tokens). options “LUNA, MATIC, ALGO, SAND and MANA” but emphasized Crypto.com (CRO), due to its strong expansion plans in the United States and other countries around the world. Likewise, the CEO of Capital Ediciones, Yanina Orrego , considers that CRO is the crypto that has the most potential for next year, since according to her it does not stop growing, “it invested USD 700 million in changing the name of the Staples Center to Cypto.com Arena, and a few weeks later it invested USD 216 million to buy two bags from the United States. He launched his own NFT marketplace, he is a sponsor of the Copa Libertadores de América, among many other great plays that this exchange has made. If they continue like this, they can become a great power. “The Metaverse and the NFT Among his recommendations, Orrego made it clear that the big cryptoassets such as bitcoin, ethereum, BNB and the rest of the top 10 will always be attractive. However, he made special mention metaverses: virtual environments where humans interact socially and economically as avatars in a cyberspace that recreates the real world. “The Descentraland metaverse, with its MANA token, or that of Sandbox, with the SAND token, can be excellent opportunities to next year, “added Orrego. The metaverse comes with a lot of momentum for next year, large companies are entering this new market, such as Facebook, which is in the process of evolution and has even been renamed Meta. In the same vein, Turi considers cardano as his third option, after bitcoin and ethereum, which he says has a lot of potential, however, in his opinion, it seems to be asleep. He also recommended dogecoin and shiba inu as good short-term opportunities, mainly if the market starts to recover after a fall, because he says they are highly volatile. To conclude, he recommended the use of the largest stable digital currency, USDT, which is a cryptocurrency referenced to the US dollar and created with a 1: 1 parity. In his opinion, the USDT provides liquidity, which you should always enjoy, and should be invested through the use of tools such as stacking to generate interest.A cryptoasset that has gained a lot of fame in the last year is the NFT, an acronym Non-fungible token, that is, it cannot be exchanged for something equivalent. It can be an image, a video, an audio, a text or a certain compressed file, which obtains an identifier in which the name of the author, its initial value and sales history, among other metadata, is recorded. What makes it unique is that it cannot be stolen or counterfeited.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211128/tres-sencillas-formas-de-sacar-provecho-de-las-criptomonedas-sin-necesidad-de-comprarlas-1118739261.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211220/no-compre-lo-que-no-entiende-la-formula-para-invertir-en-criptomonedas-sin-cometer-errores-1119509779.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211222/el-bitcoin-protagoniza-otro-ano-politicamente-convulso-para-el-salvador-1119606207.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2021

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/04/1115746601_0:768:2049:2304_1920x0_80_0_0_ddbc601d844a142942c670779853614b.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

💶 currencies, bitcoin, ethereum, cryptocurrencies, binance, nft