These have been the best photos of the year taken with a Xiaomi mobile

The winner of the Xiaomi photography contest has been awarded $ 5,000. Discover all the winning photos.

On December 20, Xiaomi chose the winners of its Xiaomi Imagery Awards 2021, a contest where the company highlights the best photographs taken using Xiaomi smartphones throughout this year.

In total, they have been selected eleven different photographs; one winner, and ten recipients of the “exceptional award”. According to Xiaomi, fans of the brand all over the world sent 132,000 different images to participate.

$ 5,000 prize for the winning photograph of the Xiaomi Imagery Awards 2021

After examining all entries, the Xiaomi Imagery Awards team decided that the winning photograph would be that of Aung chan thar, titled “Hero.” Photography is described as follows:

“Most of the people who remain in a good mood during the epidemic choose to volunteer. Due to their daily exposure to the virus, they are often separated from their families.”

The winner of the contest has obtained $ 5,000 in creative funds from Xiaomi’s official photography program.

Likewise, they have also announced ten other winners of this contest of photographs taken with Xiaomi mobiles. The rest of the winning photographs are available in the gallery under these lines:

With this contest, held every year, Xiaomi aims to demonstrate the photographic capabilities of your devices when combined with the creativity of their owners. It is worth mentioning that not only the winner of the contest has obtained a prize, the other ten finalists have also been presented with different prizes, which the company has not disclosed.

