These have been the only 9 mobile phones with a removable battery that have been launched in 2021

These are the removable battery smartphones of 2021.

There is no doubt that mobile phones have – generally speaking – evolved for the better over the years. Better screens, better processors, better photographic results … nothing to do with the devices of today with those of a few years ago.

However, this evolution has also caused some important elements to be lost along the way. An example is the absence of the headphone jack port on many models. The other example? The near disappearance of mobile phones with a removable battery.

We talk about “almost” because this year only 9 smartphones with removable battery have been launched and none of them are really interesting. If in spite of everything you are curious to know what they are, do not worry, we will tell you.

These are the only removable battery phones to be released in 2021

It is a high price to pay. The fact that mobile phones are becoming more and more beautiful and therefore thinner, makes manufacturers have to do without certain features. This is the case of removable batteries.

We are not going to deny it. Being able to remove the battery from our smartphone had several advantages. On the one hand we could exchange it for another one if it was running low (making it not necessary to carry chargers or powerbanks). On the other hand, increased the life of our device exponentially.

And the fact is that the fact of not being able to change the battery means that if it breaks, most users discard to fix it and go easy: buy another mobile device. Basically what the firms want, that we change our mobile phone every so often.

And while removable battery phones are still being released, you probably won’t know of any. Furthermore, the specifications of these terminals are not spectacular and is that we are facing models of medium or low range.

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 5

Nokia 01 Plus

Fairphone 4

Nokia C1 2nd Edition

Cat S22 Flip

BLU C5L Max

BLU View 2

Yezz GO 3

Yezz Liv 3 LTE

Definitely, the thing about buying a phone for having a removable battery has come to an end. Technology evolves year after year and today premium phones, elegant and with minimalist designs prevail.

Now, at a time when firms are betting on sustainability and the environment, it is quite curious that they have stopped launching smartphones with removable battery which increases the lifespan of phones. Hence, as we said in its day, it is imperative that these types of phones reappear. Although we sincerely doubt that this is the case.

