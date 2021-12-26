They forecast that global GDP will exceed $ 100 trillion for the first time in 2022 (two years ahead of schedule)

Experts from the Center for Economics and Business Research believe that this macroeconomic data will be boosted by the continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The British consultancy Center for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) has predicted that the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will exceed 100 trillion dollars for the first time in 2022, two years earlier than previously expected, according to a report published this Sunday in their website.

The text indicates that global GDP will be boosted by the continued recovery from the covid-19 pandemic, although it warns that, should inflation continue, it could be difficult for political leaders to prevent their respective economies from fall back into recession.

“The important question for the 2020s is how world economies will cope with inflation,” explained Douglas McWilliams, founder of Cebr. “We expect a relatively modest tiller adjustment to bring non-transitory elements under control,” he added, detailing that otherwise the world will have to prepare for a recession in 2023 or 2024.

China the largest economy by 2030

The document also notes that China is expected to become the largest economy on the planet by 2030, two years later than previously estimated. In this way, the Asian country would displace the United States to second place.

On the other hand, Cebr predicts that next year the India will recover the sixth position against France and, for 2031, it will become the third largest economy, one year after the forecast in its previous report. In addition, it specifies that Russia could become one of the top ten economies by 2036.

Experts from the Center for Economics and Business Research also believe that the UK, despite Brexit, will remain Europe’s second largest economy in 2022, while by 2033 Germany will overtake Japan in terms of economic output.

Impact of climate change

Finally, the report addresses the impact that climate change will have on the world economy. This phenomenon is estimated to reduce consumer spending by an average of $ 2 trillion a year through 2036, as businesses take action.

Last October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that the global debt has reached a level record $ 226 trillion, a figure that includes both public sector commitments and those of the non-financial private sector.

Global public debt now stands at $ 88 trillion, a value close to 100% of world GDP. It is expected that in 2021 and 2022 it will decrease by around 1% each year to later stabilize at around 97% of the planet’s Gross Domestic Product.

