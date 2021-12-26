This is how athletes around the world celebrated Christmas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/25/2021





There is no doubt that Christmas It is one of the most anticipated dates in the world, so athletes are not exempt from celebrating it, so some of them They shared on their social networks how they spent this special date next to their family and friends.

And is that some of them have taken advantage of the fact that they usually give them days off for the end of the year, so some took the opportunity to go to their countries of origin to enjoy the Christmas, as was the case with Lionel Messi who traveled to his native Rosario, in Argentina.

Also, some Mexican players like Raul Jimenez, Diego lainez Y Carlos candle, they shared on their social networks how did they spend christmas eve. Here we tell you.

Raul Jimenez

The Wolverhampton forward shared a photo next to his family, where he wished him a Merry Christmas to all his followers.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese attacker He posted a photograph on his Instagram on some stairs, where you can see who is surrounded by his family and friends.

Diego lainez

The Mexican who participates in Betis of Spain, moved to Paris, France, to spend Christmas with her parents, This was demonstrated in a photograph where he wished him Merry Christmas to his followers.

Lionel messi

La Pulga took advantage of the rest days that the PSG, to move to rosary beads, Argentina, where he spent Christmas Eve with his family and dancing with his wife: Antonela roccuzzo.

Erling haaland

The Borussia Dortmund scorer shared on his social networks an image where you can see that he spent Christmas at home and with his family, where he wished happy holidays.

Carlos candle

The Bombardier is passing the Christmas next to his wife and children, he even shared a photograph where it is seen that he is watching the movie of “My poor angel”.

Julio Cesar Chavez

The Grand Champion was passing the Good night at a family party, where they enjoyed dinner and were even enjoying karaoke.