This is how Doña Cuquita and Vicente Fernández’s children celebrated Christmas after a few days of his death

Only 12 days have passed since the death of Vicente Fernández was known and although his family is very affected, they did not stop celebrating Christmas Eve but remembering at all times the “king” of Mexico.

Alejandro Fernández, who since his father passed away has been very sad on social networks, was encouraged to write a Christmas message for his followers on his Instagram profile with a series of images riding a horse and with his little granddaughter , Cayetana.

“Magic… it’s the people who bring you out of chaos. Merry Christmas!! #family #cayetana #miregalofavorito“, Wrote the singer in the publication that already reaches almost 300 thousand” likes “and more than two thousand comments from his fans.

“Force and go with your best medicine. Merry Christmas “,” Go ahead always God with you, love surpasses everything “,” How much love you have for your father. That love never ends “,” My love God bless you and yours and surely your daddy is in a beautiful place at the feet of the highest, “were some of the messages from his fans.

For his part, Chente’s grandson, Alexander Fernández, celebrated Christmas with his wife Alexia and their pet, waiting for the baby on the way.

“The Fernández Hernández family wish you a very merry Christmas. We love you very much, a hug“Wrote Alejandro Fernández’s son on his Instagram profile.

Vicente Fernández Jr., and Mrs. Cuquita spent it with the rest of the family at the Ranch “Los tres Potrillos” and did not stop visiting the place where the remains of “El Charro de Huentitán” rest.

Alejandro returned to the Ranch

The interpreter of “Canta corazón” returned this week to the home that Chente forged many years ago in Guadalajara, Mexico; And through social networks he was very nostalgic to be there without the presence of his father.

“How singular life seems. Come to the place where you saw so many sunsets go by and realize that nothing has really happened. The road, although long and sometimes turbulent, always brought us back home. Our house. Dogs howl and horses whinny. They keep hearing your voice in the wind. I miss you. Let the mariachi not stop ringing, “he wrote in the publication where he posed in the stables where” El Charro de Huentitán “had all his appreciated horses.