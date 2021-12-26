This is how Maribel Guardia and Yanet García wished Merry Christmas on Instagram

At times of festivities such as Christmas and the New Year, messages of hope, wishes, thanks for everything lived in the year are usually seen on social networks and wishing better things for the year to come. Some famous like Paulina Rubio, Yanet García and Maribel guard, used their Instagram accounts to leave their followers a tender message of happiness and joy.

Maribel guardAt 62, she continues to show that she is still one of the most beautiful women in her country. The Costa Rican actress and host rose to fame in 1979 as she began her acting career by participating in the “Miss Costa Rica” contest. Guardia won and participated in the most important beauty pageant in the world.

guardShe went through a hard time where, according to her, she almost lost her life. The actress was infected with Covid – 19 and confessed that she thought about leaving the will for her children. The beautiful 62-year-old woman was infected together with her husband, Mario Chacón, who suffered the disease worse. Then, the actress relived the fight she had with Paulina Rubio where the singer ignored her live on television and a few weeks ago, the host recommended Rubio to treat the press better.

Beyond everything that happened, the Costa Rican used her Instagram account to send a message wishing a Merry Christmas. Maribel He published a photo with his relatives with a tender message: “My family and I wish you a Merry Christmas, surrounded by health, love, abundance and blessings for all.” The actress wore a sensual red dress.

Source: Instagram Maribel Guardia

By last, Yanet Garcia, the “Weather Girl”, took advantage of her beautiful figure to turn on social networks and leave a fun and sensual message. The Colombian posed dressed as Santa Claus and left a message: “We will continue working to provide you with the best content of the best quality. I love them”.