This is how the battle for the sales of Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and Huawei has changed

This is how the mobile market has evolved in 10 years.

The mobile phone market is one of the most competitive markets that exist. Over the years there have been many brands that have wanted to occupy the throne and while some continue to be at the top, many others have fallen along the way.

Counterpoint Research, one of the world’s leading analyst firms, has published a curious graph that shows who the kings of the mobile sector have been ten years ago. A little lesson that never hurts to remember, especially to the youngest of the place.

This is how the mobile market has evolved in just ten years

As we can see, Samsung has been the undisputed leader since 2012 so in this aspect few surprises. Its terminals both high-end, medium and low are the most popular and everything seems to indicate that it will continue to be that way in the future. However, it has more and more competition.

The second position does not have many surprises either. Apple iPhones are the best-selling terminals And that is why it has been in second place since 2012 (except for one exception that we will mention later). The truth is that the Apple ecosystem is very difficult to leave and the Cupertino firm knows it. Hence, once you acquire a terminal from this firm, you always end up renewing it for another iPhone.

The fun starts in third position. It has not been a few firms that have been dancing in recent years: ZTE, LG, Huawei for many years until it stopped being compatible with Google services … but today the firm that has settled in third position has been the Chinese company Xiaomi, even surpassing Apple earlier this year.

And it is not for less. From complete to unknown to absolute leader in many markets. Xiaomi manufactures great quality phones in all price ranges which makes it very attractive for any type of user.

What Xiaomi to buy? Buying guide with the latest models

We do not know what will happen in 2022 but everything indicates that they will be Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi which discuss the highest number of smartphone sales. Who will win? Will one be able to surpass South Korean Samsung? Only time will tell.

Related topics: Huawei, iPhone, Phones, Chinese Phones, Samsung, Xiaomi

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe