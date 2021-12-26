This is how they celebrated the first Christmas without the Charro de Huentitán (PHOTOS)

This Christmas many houses had an empty chair that recalled the absence of a loved one. Such is the case of the family of Vicente Fernandez who celebrated his first christmas without him “Charro de Huentitán”, in the ranch of The Three Foals.

According to what the Fernández dynasty shared on social networks, the family got together as they do annually to celebrate Christmas together.

Alejandro Fernandez, “El Potrillo”, shared a sweet postcard, where with a downcast face, he rides with his little granddaughter Cayetana.

“Magic, it’s the people who take you out of chaos, Merry Christmas,” published “El Potrillo.”

In addition to this, Alexander He posted some stories on Instagram, where his daughter, América and Camila Fernández, and baby Cayetana appear in a video, while the song “Feliz Navidad” is heard in the background.

For its part, Vicente Fernandez Jr, his son Ramón and his wife posed in the company of Mrs. Cuquita, widow of Don Vicente, in the place where the singer’s remains rest.

While, Alex Fernandez He uploaded a tender postcard in the company of his wife and their pet, where you can see them smiling happily.

“The Fernández Hernández family wish you a very merry Christmas. We love you very much, a hug ”, posted Vicente Fernández’s grandson.

It should be remembered that the idol of Mexico perished this December 12 at 6:15 a.m., after having spent almost four months in Hospital Country 2000 in Guadalajara Jalisco.

According to relatives Vicente Fernandez suffered a picture of pneumonia, whose complications in the lungs ended up costing him his life.

