This is how you vote for the NBA All-Star Game 2022

Voting has opened for the NBA All-Star Game 2022 and so it is possible to vote for LeBron James and Stephen Curry to play together in another All-Star Game.

The NBA brought a very special Christmas gift to the fans of the best basketball in the world with the day one of the voting to choose the players who will face in the All-Star Game 2022. LeBron James and Stephen Curry they could play together again. Guaranteed show!

For the 2022 edition of the All-Star Game of the NBA there is a new voting system where fans can vote at any time from December 25 to midnight (0:00 ET) on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

NBA fans who vote on Sunday December 25, Friday January 7, 2022, Thursday 13, Monday 17 and Thursday 20 of the same month will have the possibility to the vote is double.

The NBA published three ways that fans can choose their players to make up the Eastern and Western Conference teams. The first way is through the official page of the league at the following link: https://vote.nba.com/es

Vote for the NBA All-Star Game 2022

Through the official app of the NBA You can also vote for the All-Star Game 2022 using the ‘vote’ icon. The last and not least way to choose your preferred players as LeBron James and Stephen Curry To play in the 2022 All-Star Game is through Twitter following 2 very simple steps.

Vote for the 2022 All-Star Game from Twitter

1. Create an account on Twitter with the option ‘Protect your Tweets’ deactivated.

2. The tweet must have two hashtags: #NBAAllStar and the player’s first and last name. An example is: #Lebron James.

How many times can you vote for the NBA All-Star Game 2022?

NBA fans they will be able to vote once a day Until the moment that the voting of the All-Star Game 2022 closes: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 0:00 ET. Fans will be able to choose from one to ten players on the virtual court that features three positions on the front court and two locations for point guards and guards.