This is the best mobile accessory I have bought this year

The Razer Kishi is one of the best purchases you can make,

We could say that there are millions of mobile accessories for sale. From cases, wireless headphones, external batteries, smartphone mounts and even bluetooth speakers.

However, today I come to talk to you about the accessory that I have fallen in love with the most this year 2021 and that it will possibly continue to be one of the ones that I use the most next year. Surely it will not be to everyone’s liking, but dare I say that all video game lovers will love it.

Razer Kishi: possibly the best mobile accessory to enjoy video games

Smartphones have become one of the best options to enjoy video games. With the almost extinct portable consoles, the main video game development firms such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Square Enix and even soon Sony, have seen an enriching business in these devices.

And it is that the mobile games of today little or nothing resemble those we had years ago. So much so that even recent titles such as the harrowing Alien: Isolation can only be enjoyed on mobile phones as powerful as the ASUS ROG Phone 5, devices designed for the most gamers.

But let’s get down to assessing the real crux of the matter. Many of us are users who enjoy video games on mobile phones. Either because we always carry them with us, due to lack of time to play on a television or because we simply find it more comfortable to play lying in bed or on the sofa. It is also true that playing with touch controls is not the most comfortable, there our protagonist enters in action.

We talk about the Razer Kishi, a controller manufactured by the popular brand of peripherals for gamers that turns our mobile phone into a portable console similar to Nintendo Switch. In this way, it will no longer be necessary to use the touch controls but we will be able to play almost any title using the buttons on this remote.

The remote is not connected by bluetooth but by the USB C port of our smartphone. This has several advantages. For example, we avoid the latency that exists when connecting a bluetooth device and, on the other hand, the remote does not need a battery since it is powered directly from our mobile terminal. The remote control is therefore compatible with practically all mobile terminals on the market.. There is also a version for iPhone in case we are users of Cupertino phones.

Razer Kishi for Android, analysis: turn your mobile into a video game console

And yes, the accessories have many advantages but also some other disadvantages. On the one hand its price. Compared to other models, its price is somewhat high. 89.99 euros officially costs although lately it is always on sale at about 50-60 euros, a price that DOES make it essential. On the other hand, the control covers the headphone jack port and does not have its own, which means that if we do not want to disturb the person next to us or if, for example, we are going on public transport, we have to use wireless headphones.

Some users have reported that there is a certain mismatch when playing with wireless headphones but in my case, using an iPhone and AirPods, I have not noticed anything strange. We imagine that everything will depend on the models of headphones that are used. So keep that in mind, we will not be able to use wired headphones if we use the Razer Kishi.

And be careful, because the Razer Kishi is not only used for titles from the Play Store or in its case from the Apple App Store, but its star use is the increasingly popular cloud gaming services such as Google Stadia or Microsoft Game Pass (author’s note: I also use it for Apple Arcade).

With the Razer Kishi we can play AAA games in the palm of our hand. We only need a good internet connection and free time to enjoy them. And it is that enjoying games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla or Sekiro on our smartphone is a dream come true.

As of today the Razer Kishi is at a huge discount so we highly recommend it. Personally it has been one of my star purchases this 2021 and having tried other similar controllers, none resembles the Razer device. One of the best (self) gifts you can make this Christmas.

