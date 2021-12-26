This is the luxurious Christmas dinner of Pepe Aguilar, his daughter Angela and his family (VIDEO)

Through social networks, Pepe Aguilar shared his luxurious Christmas dinner in a video in the company of his family, and his daughter Angela, since they traveled to their Hacienda El Pitayo, located in Tayahua, Zacatecas.

Accompanied by his wife Aneliz, and their children Ángela, Aneliz and Leonardo, the Aguilar’s held a luxurious meeting since only their arrival was received by their workers.

“How crazy, how quickly it passed. Incredible than 2021 that bearing so much weight on his shoulders, carrying so much burden, so much expectation on the part of the whole world, it happened like this, just like the other years, living faster ”, expressed the singer.

In the video you can see the traditional dishesAmong which stand out the macerated chickens that looked juicy after being stuffed while being accompanied by all kinds of fruits.

“You do it with onion, celery, bread, butter, I put a little chicken consommé that I have made and that’s it,” says Aneliz, mother of Ángela Aguilar.

“We want to wish you a very happy year, that you have an incredible time with your family this Christmas and that you eat rich, do not diet, put on many colored pants,” says Angela.

For its part, Pepe Aguilar showed intimate moments of the dynasty that currently leads the way in relation to Mexican music, the interpreter of “Por mujeres como tú” surprised with a comment at the end of this publication.

And it is that as part of the dynamics that the singer will have to end the year, Pepe Aguilar will place an image that can be downloaded by his fans in order to leave him a message. After this, the interpreter assured that he allowed any type of writing to be sent to him.

“Can you give me a few wordss. Don’t be dudes, don’t give me bad words, right? ”Said the interpreter.

This template can be copied using a screenshot from the cell phone. The place where this virtual card will be available is in the stories of the official Instagram of Angela Aguilar’s father.

The singer promised that the congratulations that he likes the most will be shown in the next video of the channel, so he asked that people participate actively.

He added that if people want to do so, they can also send good wishes to their relatives or to the other members of the Aguilar dynasty.

