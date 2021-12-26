UFC: The Fighters Who Made the Most Money in the UFC During 2021

PFor Dana White, the UFC signed the best year in its history in 2021. The president of the company assured that with the return of the public after the pandemic and a series of large numbered events made the company generate great income.

Recently, the daily The Sunreleased a preliminary report on the fighters who made the most money over the last few months. According to the amount of money they entered is estimated and is based exclusively in part on the fights they made; even if They were able to maximize their income in other ways like pay-per-view rates and some league deals.

The top athlete on the list is Conor McGregor, who during the year was awarded as the highest paid in the world after the sale of his whiskey brand. But within his activities within the octagon, the media points out that the Irishman would have obtained 6 million dollars, Not counting part of what you get for the pay days.

Followed by the European est Dustin Poirier, who just for putting on gloves against McGregor made $ 1.3 million. Although it is still necessary to calculate what he achieved in UC 269 against Oliveira.

While the third and fourth place correspond to both Israel Adesanya and Michael Chandler. At least the Nigerian achieved 1 million dollars in 2021, While the former Bellator just for fighting with Justin Gaethje made just over 750 thousand dollars.