UFC: The Fighters Who Made the Most Money in the UFC During 2021

Admin 5 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 39 Views

UFC McGregor, Poirier and Adesanya took the biggest winnings

These were the fighters who made the most money in the UFC year.
Getty images

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Nicolás Castillo asked his girlfriend to marry him and will be a father again

Editorial Mediotiempo Mexico City / 12/26/2021 16:01:54 Waiting for their incorporation to the Necaxa, Nicolas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved