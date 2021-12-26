Viral video | A man blows up his car when he discovers that he must pay 22 thousand dollars to repair it | Tuomas Katainen | YouTube Trends | Social networks | nnda nnrt | VIRAL

A Finnish youtuber decided to set his car on fire in protest at the large amount of money it was going to cost him to repair it. Through a video posted on his channel Youtube, Tuomas Katainen showed how the car was after using 30 kilos of dynamite to destroy it.

According to the young man, his vehicle, a Model S from Tesla, it began to have malfunctions after 8 years of use and 1,500 kilometers of travel. Therefore, he took him to a workshop, where they told him that the solution to the problem would be to change the battery, which has a cost of 20 thousand euros (just over $ 22,640).

Instead of spending that amount of money to repair the car, Katainen preferred to put on a big ‘show’ in the middle of the mountains of the town of Suomi. This is how he contacted the Finnish youtubers ‘Bomb types’, who make explosions of various objects safely.

The car was parked in a remote location and explosives were planted throughout the body. In addition, the youtubers put inside a doll that represented Elon Musk, founder and creator of Tesla. All to show the strong anger of the owner of the vehicle.

As you can see in the video, the car was totally destroyed. Tuomas, for his part, proudly posed next to the wreckage of the car.

Video of youtuber who destroyed his Tesla to avoid having to pay 22 thousand dollars to repair it

“I have never enjoyed the Tesla so much! Also, maybe I’m the first person in the world to have blown one up. So, probably, it has made some history “Said the youtuber, whose recording soon became viral on social networks.