Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today Sunday, December 26

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

During this holiday week someone will try to take advantage of you and get money from you. Making you spend will be a way to make you pay for the bad times that happen to you. Take care of your money and possessions from those who want to be smart. Do not let yourself be manipulated by children, friends or partner. Your statement today: “I am in control. Nobody dominates me ”. Lucky numbers: 7, 8, 22.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

It is important that you take care of your health. Your body protests almost immediately when you neglect your diet, abuse alcoholic beverages or controlled substances. This is a week to have a good time with those you love and are important. Avoid unpleasant moments. Keep a balance in everything. Your statement today: “Today is a wonderful day.” Lucky numbers: 8, 40, 22.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Week to give thanks for so many blessings. You realize how happy you are and that in reality what you think you need, you have plenty. You have everything to be happy. Alone or accompanied, you are surrounded by very beautiful people. Those united have the opportunity to integrate into the world of their partner and vice versa. Your statement today: “Nothing can affect my desire to be better every day.” Lucky numbers: 11, 22, 20.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

You maintain a flexible attitude and adapt to everything and everyone with whom you share at these parties. You will be very aware of what you want. Nobody will force you to do anything that you don’t want to. You will avoid bad times, avoiding discussions or confrontations with difficult or complicated people. Your statement today: “I feel blessed.” Lucky numbers: 20, 4, 16.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

On these days of parties and meetings with family and friends, it is important not to attract attention by competing or comparing yourself with others. Avoid going out of your way to impress others, this action will have a negative effect on you. You do not need to turn off the light of others to shine more. Your statement today: “Everything is and will be better every day.” Lucky numbers: 22, 4, 16.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sep 21)

You need to distract your mind from thoughts and feelings that arouse sadness and desolation. Nothing better than sharing and meeting people with similar interests or learning from other people who have overcome worse situations than yours and are happy today. Your statement today: “I leave bitterness behind and open myself to peace.” Lucky numbers: 2, 18, 35.

Libra

(Sep 22 – Oct 22)

In these parties you feel like a mischievous, funny and spontaneous creature demonstrating your happiness. They fill you with cute gifts, sweet details that melt your heart. Let yourself be loved without demands. Flirt with life, with whom you like and reciprocate. Your statement today: “I dismiss the sad and joyfully receive more blessings.” Lucky numbers: 1, 11, 20.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The body sends signals that you often do not pay attention to and postpone for when you have time. The time to love your body is now. It is time to take care of yourself, rest, eat well and take a good treatment. During these holidays, show that you have changed by taking care of yourself. Your statement today: “I achieve my objectives and goals with success.” Lucky numbers: 22, 34, 17.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

After so many expenses you need to recover and be moderate from today. Nothing to spend more than what you owe. But, if you want to enjoy something special, fight to make it manifest and come true. Do not abandon your dreams. Your statement today: “Nothing disturbs my personal peace and harmony.” Lucky numbers: 2, 20, 22.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You have everything under control. You get back money that you had committed. You cancel a planned trip because it doesn’t suit you. You invest your time and money in activities that give you peace, security and that you enjoy with pleasant and motivating people. Your vacations will be to your liking. Your statement today: “Today I decree more successes for me in 2022”. Lucky numbers: 8, 49, 22.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

At these parties Aquarius is in high demand, but whoever wins your company has to impress you. Beware of confusing materialism with happiness. Money solves many problems, but love and happiness cannot be bought or sold. Your statement today: “I have everything to be happy and successful.” Lucky numbers: 9, 20, 12.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

This week of great Christmas rejoicing, take the initiative to open the doors to love, to live in harmony and joy. You motivate your partner or lover to share time together where both will discover aspects of the other that they had never seen or shared. Time to enjoy, laugh and share. Your statement today: “Nothing is permanent. Everything changes”. Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 22.