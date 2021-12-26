“We really need it”: Sylvia Pasquel talks about Silvia Pinal’s health this Christmas

During your Christmas message this year Sylvia Pasquel took the opportunity to talk about the state of current health of her mother, Silvia Pinal. Highlighting the lack of her presence, but grateful and positive that everything will be fine.

Before the sudden hospitalization of the Mexican film diva, the The Pinal family had planned to spend these important dates at the Acapulco house of the actress of “Woman, real life cases”. Even Silvia Pinal’s great-granddaughter, Michelle Salas, traveled from New York hoping to spend time with family.

Sylvia Pasquel’s Christmas message after Silvia Pinal’s hospitalization

With a photograph published on her personal Instagram account, Sylvia Pasquel began thanking everyone for their love and the good vibes they have sent to the whole family during the difficult times they are going through.

“I want to thank all your love, all your affection and all your good vibes in these moments that we are going through. This Christmas has made us reflect and realize how lucky we are to have my mom’s presence”.

Sylvia Pasquel also assured that Silvia Pinal’s health is in good condition, winking at what the journalist Adela Micha would have said about the first actress on the air without realizing it.

“I want you to know that she is fine, she is calm and she is stronger than ever. We really need our Diva, but everything is going to get better and we will have her back. There is Silvia Pinal for a while, have no doubt about that!“.