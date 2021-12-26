What a bargain! 55 “Samsung QLED Smart TV reduced € 400

If we click on the link shown below, we can see that the original price of this model is 999 euros. However, the online shopping giant has applied a discount of no more and no less than 40%. Therefore, its sale price falls to 599 euros, so we can take advantage of a 400 euro discount on your purchase.

Precisely, the offer that we show you below is for the Samsung 55Q60A , a television that, as its name suggests, has a 55-inch diagonal panel and also offers 4K UHD resolution and is one of the models with a QLED panel in the Samsung catalog.

When it comes to buying a new television, most opt ​​for a model larger than 50 inches. This great demand in large-size televisions, has caused that today we can also find a great offer in models of both 50 and 55 inches.

Yes, you read correctly, that will be the amount that we will have to pay less if we place the order while the offer lasts. In this way, the final price to pay for this incredible Samsung QLED Smart TV is 599 euros.

Amazon also allows you to pay for this TV in 24 installments of 27.52 euros each, although in this case we will have to bear certain interest. The delivery time is only a couple of business days And it has an additional cost for receiving the television in our house of 19.99 euros.

QLED, 4K, HDR10 + and Alexa

This Samsung QLED Smart TV is powered by a 4K processor with artificial intelligence which is capable of transforming any image to display it in high resolution regardless of the source source. The same is also the case with sound, since this processor can also improve it in real time so that the audiovisual experience is unique.

This model offers 100% color volume thanks to its technology Quantum dot, which converts light into over a billion colors at any brightness level. A TV compatible with HDR10 +, which guarantees images with a great level of detail and with Motion Xcelerator, which shows much sharper moving scenes by adding extra frames from the source source.

This Samsung QLED Smart TV has Tizen as an operating system to give us access to a fast, easy and intuitive entertainment platform and it is one of the smart TVs with integrated Alexa, although it also allows its management with our own voice through other assistants such as Google or Bixby.