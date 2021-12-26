What are the wishes for the Dominican people at Christmas

With a call for prudence actors politicians, social and religious expressed their good wishes for the Dominican population for the festivities from Good night Y Christmas.

In a message by the festivities, President Luis Abinader and the first lady Rachel Arbaje, they asked for the dominicans a New Year full of health, prosperity and optimism.

“This Christmas we have many reasons to celebrate, to celebrate what we have achieved by working together tirelessly, we must appreciate this reunion of families like never before and now enjoy our customs with joy and hope.”Luis AbinaderRepublic President“

While the first lady maintained that the purpose of marching together must be renewed “and that the light of the star that illuminated the humble manger of the newborn Jesus, shines on each family reunited, to thank their fulfilled dreams.”

Let’s enjoy these holidays with joy and hope.

Happy Holidays and a New Year full of health, prosperity and optimism. Merry Christmas!?? pic.twitter.com/x6CkTwDuPj – Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) December 24, 2021

The vice president Rachel Peña He also expressed his wishes for peace for each Dominican. “That on this eve of Christmas we can strengthen ties as a family and renew our hopes to continue contributing to the country we dream of. God bless you. Happy Good night! ”.

The president of the Constitutional Court, Milton Ray Guevara, through a message to the country, expressed his hopes for a happy Christmas in the company of their relatives and friends. “Wishing that our hearts were mangers to receive our main guest, Jesus, as they did as the angels and shepherds did,” Ray Guevara wrote in a message posted on the networks social of the high court.

The Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro MacarrullaHe expressed on Twitter: “It is my wish that today, God’s blessing be upon each Dominican family. That they can share with their loved ones a night where love reigns and good times abound ”.

The ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) through its president Jose Ignacio Paliza and the general secretary Carolina Mejia, they wanted love to permeate homes and allow them to enjoy the festivities in family.

“From the PRM we wish you a year to continue advancing and growing together towards the construction of the change that our country needs,” they say on a business card. Christmas.

The president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Miguel Vargas Maldonado placeholder image, asked to enjoy the holidays with prudence and the due protection that these times demand.

“On behalf of the PRD, my family and my own, I want to wish you happy Christmas holidays and prosperous 2022. May God bless our people, “he said in a message posted on the networks social of the PRD.

The head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, said that the Christmas It is time for love, reflection, introspection. “Time for a time out, recharge, spend quality time with our loved ones. Opportunity to see what we have done in the days left behind and plan what to do in the days to come. Happy Christmas!, he wrote on his Twitter account.

The vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Themistocles Montás, took the opportunity to express his sincere wishes for health and many congratulations to the dominicans. “May next year be profitable for everyone,” he said.

Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, Director of Customs, posted the following message on his Twitter:

The bishop of the Diocese of Higüey, Monsignor Jesus Castro Mars, He said he hopes that in 2022 there will be a real independence of the Judicial Power and confrontation with corruption at all levels, through forceful and exemplary actions. Wait for a year of hope.

Wishes of Frederick –Quique Antún-, president of the Christian Social Reform Party (PRSC), are that “no one has empty chairs at their tables tonight (it is very hard) and that health is in each of their family members. With that is enough, the rest with work and honest effort will come ”.

The president of the Supreme Court of Justice, Luis Henry Molina, invited to live with joy the message of love of the son of God, Jesus, which is empathy and sacrifice for others.

“Our spirit of sharing, of giving before receiving, is what raises the spirit of joy that will allow us to launch a new year. Let us be thankful for the many blessings we have. Happy Holidays! ”He posted on his Twitter account.

On his side, Francisco Domínguez Brito, candidate for the presidential candidacy of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), said: “Have a nice Good night, many blessings in this 2022. Happy Christmas! “.

From the nonpartisan civic movement Citizen participation they expressed their wishes for a happy Christmas and prosperous New Year.

“Next year we will continue joining forces and working in the best interests of our country. Happy Holidays! ”, They declared.

