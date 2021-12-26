What do Elon Musk and Steve Jobs have in common? A trait of his character would explain his success

The well-known American political and economic publication Time awarded Elon musk as the person of the year. The extravagant CEO of Tesla and SpaceX He is undoubtedly one of the most influential people in the world. On the one hand, the space race has taken a new course after being financed by private hands. In addition, the automotive sector is in full transition to more respectful formulas with the environment, establishing the South African manufacturer as one of the references in the sector.

Likewise, NASA signed a contract with SpaceX to take man back to the Moon in the next few years thanks to its latest-generation rockets. In this sense, Musk has turned the automotive and aerospace industry upside down in recent years. “This is the man who aspires to save our planet and to get us a new one to inhabit it: clown, genius, visionary, industrialist, ‘showman’, scoundrel; a madman […], the melancholic man-god who invents electric cars and will move to Mars “, the publication detailed.

According to writer and expert in technology, Minda zetlin, author of The Geek Gap and former president of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the value they place on time would be behind their success. “He knows that time is limited, both for humanity and for him personally, and he strives to make every moment of his life count,” explains Zetlin in one of his last columns for Inc. “But there is a trait in which Musk, in my opinion, is very wise, and he knows that he is not immortal. ”

The unstoppable passage of time

Zetlin also explains that this question this quality also explains the success of Steve Jobs, another of the most iconic entrepreneurs in history. “Even before he was diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer that ultimately killed him, those who knew Jobs said that he lived his life with an apparent sense of urgency, seeming to instinctively know that it would not be long,” says the author. The feeling of mortality is even more present in our lives since the pandemic.

Along these lines, the two entrepreneurs know that pride, fear or shame of failure fade as death approaches. “Jobs and Musk are right. None of us really know how long we have to live, whatever planet we live on, “concludes the journalist.” Whatever is most important to us – family, friendship, a company, the manufacture of electric cars, the development of rockets to Mars or the creation of the world’s first smartphone – tomorrow is not enough. ”

Recently Elon Musk announced that he will pay more than 11,000 million dollars (9,767 million euros at the current rate) in taxes this year, an amount that could constitute a record payment to the Internal Revenue Service of the United States, as explained in a tweet. The billionaire could face a tax bill of more than 10 billion dollars (8.881 million euros) by 2021 if he exercises all his options to buy shares of the company that expire next year.