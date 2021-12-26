What is the cost that Club América will have for hiring Jonathan Dos Santos?

The Eagles of America they have already taken their first two steps in the Stove Soccer, as far as reinforcements are concerned. On the one hand, the first, which was Diego Valdes, who abandoned Santos Laguna. And on the other, Jonathan Dos Santos, officially presented on December 23, which arrived as a free player after passing through LA Galaxy.

Of course a possibility like the son of Zizinho and brother of Giovani It is to take advantage of, because there is one less step that saves not only money but also time, but in this specific case, the salary must be according to your outstanding journey that it is worth remembering, it was for: FC Barcelona, ​​Villarreal FC and the aforementioned cast of the MLS.

In that sense, according to a report made by the ESPN Mexico signal, Jonathan Dos Santos signed a bond with the Eagles of America for two years (that is, until December 2024), for an amount slightly lower than that received in LA Galaxy of the first division of the United States, which was two million dollars a year.

The numbers that Jonathan Dos Santos has available at Club América

Throughout his professional career that was developed in the FC Barcelona, ​​Villarreal CF and in LA Galaxy of the MLS, Jonathan Dos Santos It was rotating of numbers. He used: 6, 8, 12, 28 and 34. However, in the Eagles of America for your registration in the MX LeagueAt least for the moment, you have available: 1, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 17, 22 and 30. Which one will suit you better?

Sunday 26 begins the preseason of the Eagles of America

The members of the squad and coaching staff of the Eagles of America their vacation ends with the Christmas. As of December 26, they will have to meet again at the facilities of the training complex of Coapa, to start the preseason prior to the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX.