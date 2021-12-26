What services does Maternity and Sickness Insurance cover?

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) is one of the main agencies that offers free medical services in the country to its affiliated workers, pensioners and their families, to mention a few examples.

Although there are various insurances offered by the institution, one of the most popular is the Health and Maternity Insurance (SEM). It provides various benefits in kind and in cash in the event of non-professional illness or maternity.

In case you are affiliated with the IMSS, here we tell you the main medical services provided by the Sickness and Maternity Insurance; take note and make the most of it.

These medical services are offered by the IMSS Illness and Maternity Insurance

In the event that the member has this insurance, they will be able to receive specialized medical care and the following services at their closest IMSS unit:

Surgical assistance

Basket at the birth of the child

In-kind breastfeeding assistance for six months

Obstetric services

Hospital care

Pharmacy service

What medical services does the insurance not cover?

One of the main treatments that this insurance does not cover is orthodontics and endodontics; however, they can happen if they are performed as an aid against the sequelae of the cleft palate or lip.

Similarly, cosmetic surgeries are not covered by insurance as well as procedures to correct astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia or presbyopia.