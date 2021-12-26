What will become of Edwin Cardona’s future? This they say directly from Mexico | Colombians Abroad

“The truth is not yet defined the issue. He has a contract with Boca until December 31 and from there we have to see what possibilities there are for him to join Tijuana to fulfill his contract or be transferred to another place, “said Jorge Alberto Hank, president of the Tijuana Club, in an interview. with ‘ESPN’.

The Colombian midfielder would not have defined what to do with his career in 2022. There was speculation, in recent days, with a possible return to football in our country, and the leader also referred to that.

“We are willing to listen to any proposal, be it from Edwin or any other player. Today, Boca has not told us of their interest to renew the loan,” he added.

Junior from Barranquilla would have also joined the conversation for Edwin Cardona, but so far, nothing official and concrete has been known for the midfielder.

“It all depends on the will of the player, where he feels comfortable and what chances he has of reaching the National Team, that is why I cannot give a price as such. In my country the figures are handled confidentially. I cannot throw a number to the press “, he concluded.

The 29-year-old offensive midfielder played 12 commitments with the ‘xeneize’, in this 2021, he scored a goal and gave three assists.