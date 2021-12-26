WhatsApp Business: set up automatic replies, welcome messages and more tools

WhatsApp Business. (photo: Bet Comunicación)

WhatsApp It is used to talk to all kinds of people, but you do not always have the time to respond when there are many pending messages. Even so, people are still fortunate enough to use tools of auto reply on WhatsApp when you can’t answer instantly.

There are several options to set an automatic reply or reply without lifting the mobile phone, but this will depend on the version of WhatsApp you have. Quick or automated responses are available at WhatsApp Business if you have a work account, but not in the normal version for other users.

On the other hand, in the following note you will see that there are applications that allow us to do this but it will involve the use of third-party tools. Below you will see all the possible options and how to put it into practice.

Set up quick responses

WhatsApp allows you to configure quick and personalized responses based on the messages one receives. But only in the Business version and only for companies. For example, you can record messages and responses when customers ask about a schedule or when a product will be released. In these cases, you can set up a quick response that lets you know when new items have arrived or schedule home delivery, how much shipping costs, and more.

Quick responses have terms: up to 50 quick responses are associated with each account WhatsApp Business and can include text messages, but can also include multimedia files such as photos, videos, or GIFs.

– Go to the button menu from the WhatsApp application

– Click on the Settings and Company Settings

– Go to option Quickly answers

– Click on Add (+) to create the one you want

How to create a quick reply on WhatsApp Business. (photo: Technology.com)

Once you have it, confirm by tapping on “save”.

When using the function of answer, the steps are very simple: open a chat, touch the message icon and type /… to send a reply. All quick responses will be displayed and you will have to choose the one you want. Finally, edit the message or click on the ‘send’ icon.

Welcome or farewell messages

Furthermore, the Business version of WhatsApp also allows you to configure a welcome or farewell message; being like a kind of answering machine that you can configure to notify you when you are available to respond or to greet new customers. Both can be configured from the application, in the business configuration. In case there is a welcome message, we can follow these steps.

– Go to the button Menu already Settings

– Choose the option Company settings

– Check the option Welcome message

– Activate the button

– Tap on the message to edit what you want to put

– Choose from the list of recipients to be sent

– Press on Keep

Configure welcome or absence messages. (photo: ZYMXME Conversations)

From now on, WhatsApp has third-party applications and thus perform other functions for Android. These are:

Autoresponders

A tool that fulfills a similar function is Autoresponder for WhatsApp. It’s free and it’s one of the classics that can be found at Google play store to create unlimited rules if you want an answering machine for a messaging app. You don’t access all of your chats, so your privacy is not at stake. Gives you access to automatic responses and notifications only from that app.

You can create a rule where you write a reply message and choose a range of parameters: for specific individuals or groups, for specific contacts, which contacts you want to ignore, or the specific time you want to set this automatic reply. For example, if you are sleeping or just when you are working or in a meeting.

There is also a paid version which allows us other options such as selecting multiple responses in each rule or also choosing how many seconds should elapse between your first response message and the next.

Autoresponder on WhatsApp Business. (photo: Google Play Store / Jose Arana)

WhatsAuto

As the name suggests, WhatsAuto is primarily developed to provide users with the function of sending an automatic reply to WhatsApp while driving. and you can also get it in Google play store.

The application is very complete, since it offers the possibility of Choose from several predefined autoresponders, create your own response based on the notification you receive, and automatically send the response to some or all contacts.

As soon as WhatsAuto is installed on the mobile we will see that it has a switch to activate or deactivate the application, a series of predefined texts to send an automatic response on WhatsApp and an edit button if you want to customize your response. In this case, We can also customize the responses based on the messages received.

WhatsAuto in WhatsApp Business. (photo: Google Play Store / Jose Arana)

KEEP READING:

The truth about digital banking, a practical trend but with challenges in cybersecurity

Meta and its work to avoid impersonations in social networks

This robot will navigate the oceans and help discover new marine species